As grain prices fall, food prices to ease first in developing world -U.S. official

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Seth Meyer, chief economist
at the United States Department of Agriculture, said on Tuesday
weaker commodities prices will take longer to ease food
inflation in the United States than in the developing world.
Some of the world's poorest nations were hardest hit by a
spike in corn and wheat prices after Russia's invasion of major
grains producer Ukraine in late February, due to their reliance
on imports and the large percentage of income consumers spend on
food.
Now, Meyer said developing countries in North Africa and
elsewhere could be the first to see some relief in prices at
grocery stores, as commodity crops have fallen to pre-war levels
and the North American crops develops.
"It is a more immediate effect. Lower commodity prices
reduce the import bill of certain importing countries and can
moderate some of what we've seen in relation to food price
inflation," Meyer said at an agriculture conference in Sao
Paulo.
World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in
June, but remained close to record high levels set in March, the
United Nations' food agency said earlier this month.
Meyer said in the United States there would be a bigger lag
because food goes through more processing and complex supply
chains. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June as gasoline and
food costs remained elevated, resulting in the largest annual
increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years.
"Wheat, corn or rice make up a pretty small share of the
food dollars that consumers spend," Meyer said. "The more
processed a product you have, the longer the lag in the
transmission into food price inflation and the more sticky those
output prices are for more processed commodities."
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Marguerita Choy)