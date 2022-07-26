Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

As grain prices fall, food prices to ease first in developing world -U.S. official

07/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Seth Meyer, chief economist at the United States Department of Agriculture, said on Tuesday weaker commodities prices will take longer to ease food inflation in the United States than in the developing world.

Some of the world's poorest nations were hardest hit by a spike in corn and wheat prices after Russia's invasion of major grains producer Ukraine in late February, due to their reliance on imports and the large percentage of income consumers spend on food.

Now, Meyer said developing countries in North Africa and elsewhere could be the first to see some relief in prices at grocery stores, as commodity crops have fallen to pre-war levels and the North American crops develops.

"It is a more immediate effect. Lower commodity prices reduce the import bill of certain importing countries and can moderate some of what we've seen in relation to food price inflation," Meyer said at an agriculture conference in Sao Paulo.

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in June, but remained close to record high levels set in March, the United Nations' food agency said earlier this month.

Meyer said in the United States there would be a bigger lag because food goes through more processing and complex supply chains. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in June as gasoline and food costs remained elevated, resulting in the largest annual increase in inflation in 40-1/2 years.

"Wheat, corn or rice make up a pretty small share of the food dollars that consumers spend," Meyer said. "The more processed a product you have, the longer the lag in the transmission into food price inflation and the more sticky those output prices are for more processed commodities." (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.01% 433.1 Real-time Quote.-18.90%
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC. 2.89% 14.9273 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.05% 141.76 Real-time Quote.-19.08%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 3.06% 493.4984 Real-time Quote.-2.23%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.24% 16.905 End-of-day quote.15.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pSlain Al Jazeera reporter's family meet Blinken to 'demand justice for Shireen'
RE
01:57pColombia's next government must focus on tackling criminal groups, U.N. says
RE
01:52pUkraine's Naftogaz stumbles into default amid new debt overhaul push
RE
01:48pRepublicans urge Google to include anti-abortion centers in abortion search results
RE
01:46pUkraine aims for $15-20 billion IMF loan by year-end -central bank governor
RE
01:43pECB's De Cos says risks to inflation outlook in eurozone have intensified
RE
01:40pUK leadership live debate interrupted after crash in studio
RE
01:37pDeutsche Boerse Q2 profit grows 10%, beats expectations
RE
01:33pUkraine grain exports under russia deal expected to…
RE
01:33pNew imf programme could come as a stand-by arrangeme…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
3Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise
4Walmart profit warning hammers retail stocks
5GM reaffirms full-year profit forecast, but prepares for possible slowd..

HOT NEWS