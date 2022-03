Women could be seen crossing over the border with their young children, numb with exhaustion.

"I'm scared as well, at night," said one woman named Galea. "I should wake up and then try to cover my baby with my body. So we didn't have any explosions, it's just a village, but I'm going to run to Poland."

A United Nations monitoring mission said at least 351 civilians had been confirmed killed and 707 injured in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24.