Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As of February 1, 2021, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 7.2 billion

02/05/2021 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As of February 1, 2021, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, amounted to USD7, 203.4 million (in the equivalent).

Over January 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD265.0 million (by 3.5%).

Repayment of external and internal foreign exchange obligations in foreign exchange for the amount of USD410.6 million by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, as well as decrease in the cost of the monetary gold, were mainly conducive to the decrease in the level of the international reserve assets in January.

The maintenance of the gold and foreign exchange reserves in January was conditioned by the receipt of the foreign exchange to the budget, including those from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2022, should be at least USD6 billion.

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/04RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook
EQ
02/04Signature Aviation dog fight ends as GIP bids with Blackstone and Cascade
RE
02/04JD COM : Supports DCEP Test Run in Suzhou for the Second Time
PU
02/04Performance of funds invested in GameStop in past 2 weeks
RE
02/04ZTE : Altimedia Selected as a Middleware Provider for Turkey Turk Telekom
AQ
02/04CORPORATE NEWS, HAMBURG, 05 FEBRUARY 2020 : Ernst Russ expands and diversifies its fleet in a currently very positive market environment
PU
02/04AHLSTROM MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Preliminary result of the subsequent offer period of Spa Holdings 3 Oy's voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
PU
02/04ASIAN MICRO : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
PU
02/04PRICER : Invitation for presentation of Pricer's interim report for the fourth quarter 2020
PU
02/04RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
4SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : Vaccines Are Here but Uncertainty Remains — What Business Leader..
5China stocks rise as banks, healthcare firms lend support; Hong Kong up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ