Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

As prices rise, the Post Office says Britons are turning back to cash

08/08/2022 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the financial district of Canary Wharf, London, Britain 28 September 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - More Britons are turning to cash to manage their budgets as prices soar, the Post Office said on Monday after it saw a record level of withdrawals over its counters in July.

Personal cash withdrawals rose almost 8% month-on-month to 801 million pounds ($967 million), it said, noting it was only the second time they had exceeded 800 million pounds after December 2021.

With British inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.4% in June, the Post Office said more Britons were opting to use cash to manage their budgets "often on a day-by-day basis".

The Bank of England warned on Thursday that a long recession was on its way as it raised interest rates by the most since 1995 to try to tackle inflation. British supermarkets have also said shoppers are buying less and shopping more often, to better control their budgets.

The Post Office also attributed some of the withdrawals to holiday makers needing cash for "staycations" in Britain this summer, while the figures were also boosted by around 90 million pounds worth of payouts to people eligible to receive energy bill support from the government.

The popularity of cash has been falling for years in Britain, with debit card transactions overtaking notes and coins in 2017, helped by contactless payments, according to banking industry body UK Finance.

The trend accelerated sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of cash withdrawals from ATMs was around 40% lower than pre-pandemic levels in July, statistics from UK cash machine network operator LINK showed.

The Post Office's banking director Martin Kearsley said its data clearly showed that Britain was anything but a cashless society.

"We're seeing more and more people increasingly reliant on cash as the tried and tested way to manage a budget," he said.

The Post Office, which has over 11,500 branches, said personal cash deposits reached 1.35 billion pounds in July, up 2% on June, and a record 3.32 billion pounds in cash deposits and withdrawals were handled in the month.

($1 = 0.8280 pounds)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Paul Sandle)

By Farouq Suleiman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aRichemont shareholder bluebell says pleased with response from s…
RE
05:19aRichemont shareholder bluebell says luxury group proposing exist…
RE
05:19aRichemont shareholder bluebell says previous claim that board re…
RE
05:19aUkraine's nuclear chief calls for military-free zone at Zaporizhzhia plant
RE
05:18aRichemont shareholder bluebell says richemont agreeing to repres…
RE
05:18aRichemont shareholder bluebell still wants seat on board despite…
RE
05:17aAs prices rise, the Post Office says Britons are turning back to cash
RE
05:13aCurrencies find breathing space as dollar eases slightly
RE
05:12aThai central bank to raise rates on August 10 as inflation surges
RE
05:12aEvonik to substitute up to 40% of natural gas at its German sites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag ..
2Porsche and Piech families seek driving seat at Volkswagen - sources
3Hoa Phat Joint Stock : has supplied more than 4.5 million tons of steel..
4SoftBank posts $23 billion loss in first quarter
5Commodity, banking stocks push FTSE 100 higher

HOT NEWS