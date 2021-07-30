Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

As scrutiny mounts, crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe

07/30/2021 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would wind down its futures and derivatives business across Europe, the latest move by the platform to dial back its product range as pressure grows from regulators across the world.

Binance users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will be unable to open new futures or derivatives products accounts with immediate effect, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have surged in popularity among retail investors during the global pandemic, prompting regulators to put trading platforms under increased scrutiny even though most cryptocurrency trading is unregulated.

Regulators, including in Britain, Germany, Hong Kong and Italy, worried about consumer protection and the standard of anti-money laundering checks at crypto exchanges, have ratcheted up pressure on Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges by trading volumes.

"The European region is a very important market for Binance, and it is taking proactive steps towards harmonising crypto regulations, which is a positive sign for the industry," the exchange said on Twitter https://twitter.com/binance/status/1421033044337729536.

"We understand that many regulators at local levels may have their own positions on crypto, and we welcome the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue on local requirements."

Users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will, from a date to be announced later, have 90 days to close any open derivatives positions, Binance said.

Germany's regulator BaFin declined to comment on Binance's move. Italian and Dutch regulators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

REGULATORY PRESSURE

Binance's exit from derivatives in Europe is its latest exit from a specific crypto product.

Malaysia's securities regulator became the latest watchdog to target Binance on Friday, reprimanding it for illegally operating a digital asset exchange https://www.sc.com.my/resources/media/media-release/sc-takes-enforcement-actions-on-binance-for-illegally-operating-in-malaysia in the country.

UK researcher CryptoCompare said in June Binance was the largest derivatives exchange globally, with volumes of $1.7 trillion, down around 30% from a month earlier.

Simon Treacy, senior lawyer at Linklaters in London, said financial watchdogs have greater scope to rein in crypto firms offering derivatives as futures and other such products typically fall into their scope. Cryptocurrency spot trading, in contrast, remains mostly unregulated.

"The regulators have more scope to take swift action in the derivatives space," he said. "They don't have to wait for the legislative process to unfurl in order to bring derivatives into scope - that is what would have to happen to take action against spot trading."

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday he wanted to improve relations with regulators, and said the exchange would seek their approval and establish regional headquarters. Binance has also stopped offering cryptocurrency margin trading involving the Australian dollar, euro and sterling.

Earlier this month, the exchange stopped selling digital tokens linked to shares, after regulators cracked down on the cryptocurrency exchange platform's "stock tokens".

Market players said the move may contribute to wider concerns about the future of cryptocurrency derivatives trading for retail players.

"A huge amount of money in crypto markets is floating around exclusively because of the existence and availability of such products," said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, a cryptocurrency broker in London.

"Binance have crowded out large sections of the derivatives market over the last couple of years - if their retreat from said market deepens, the medium-term impact is unlikely to be positive."

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; additional reporting by Krisztian Sandor in Frankfurt; Editing by Tom Arnold, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jane Merriman)

By Tom Wilson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.21% 0.52827 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.54% 0.91581 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.61977 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.21% 80.758 Delayed Quote.2.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.23% 1.05262 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.36% 0.66743 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.50% 0.73587 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
BITCOIN - EURO -2.19% 32867.8 Real-time Quote.42.33%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -2.45% 38994.57 Real-time Quote.38.28%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.24% 1.89254 Delayed Quote.6.17%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.32% 1.73323 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.11% 1.17321 Delayed Quote.4.91%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.06% 152.844 Delayed Quote.8.31%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.01% 1.99216 Delayed Quote.5.08%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.15% 1.26308 Delayed Quote.4.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.39265 Delayed Quote.1.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.31% 0.577061 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.20% 0.677002 Delayed Quote.4.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.8031 Delayed Quote.1.67%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.09% 0.8522 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.18699 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.38% 0.018272 Delayed Quote.2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.09% 0.009638 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.011314 Delayed Quote.1.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013448 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.69905 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.48% 1.358825 Delayed Quote.4.29%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.26% 0.718045 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.18% 0.842467 Delayed Quote.3.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aAMAZON COM : U.S. stocks slip on Amazon earnings, dollar near 1-month low
RE
10:36aBombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members
RE
10:36aAs scrutiny mounts, crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe
RE
10:34aDaimler to keep 35% stake in trucks spin-off as separation nears
RE
10:32aU.S. authorities probing Emergent BioSolutions over COVID-19 vaccine issues -filing
RE
10:32aMichael Kors parent rides on post-lockdown splurge to lift forecasts
RE
10:28aU.S. consumer sentiment declines in July
RE
10:23aServices boost U.S. consumer spending in June; inflation increases
RE
10:21aChicago Business Barometer Rises in July
DJ
10:20aAmazon hit with record EU data privacy fine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robinhood closes at $34.82 in grim stock market debut
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO
3TENCENT, ALIBABA, DIDI: Beijing takes control
4US stocks slip on Amazon earnings, dollar near 1-month low
5GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : Half-Year Production Report 2021

HOT NEWS