As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

By David Lewis, Reade Levinson and Libby George
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - In the southeast corner of the city
of Maiduguri, the command centre of Nigeria's war against brutal
Islamist insurgents, lies a sprawling barracks and detention
facility where the army is accused of wielding its own ruthless
tactics.
Giwa Barracks, a compound featuring razor-wired walls, bland
buildings and squalid conditions, has been the site of some of
the Nigerian government's worst abuses in its 13-year war with
extremists, according to current and former U.S. officials,
human rights groups and former detainees.
In many ways, Giwa crystallises the failures of the
international community, time and again, to hold Nigeria's
military to account for its wartime abuses of civilians,
including women and children.
By 2013, according to a former U.S. State Department
analyst, U.S. intelligence officials had identified mass graves
and piles of corpses at Giwa, which he said was filled beyond
capacity with detainees, some as young as 10 or 11. The
following year, rights group Amnesty International alleged that
more than 600 men and boys were killed by security forces after
fleeing the facility. And this month, Reuters reported that Giwa
Barracks was among the sites where the military conducted a
secret, years-long mass abortion program aimed at thousands of
women who'd been detained by the army after being abducted,
raped and impregnated by Islamist insurgents.
The abortion report – along with a second Reuters report
detailing targeted military killings of children suspected of
being offspring or supporters of the insurgents – drew outcry
internationally. The U.S. state and defence departments,
lawmakers in Washington and London, the German foreign minister
and the United Nations secretary-general called for inquiries by
staff or investigations by the Nigerians.
The Nigerian military denied such human rights abuses took
place, as it had denied abuses in the past. After initially
rejecting the need for an investigation into the abortion
findings, General Lucky Irabor, Nigeria's defence chief, said on
Dec. 16 that the military would cooperate with a probe by the
country's independent human rights commission, adding that the
Reuters report was "evil" and the military had "nothing to
fear."
Diplomats in the United States and the United Kingdom, two
of Nigeria's staunchest backers in the war against Boko Haram
and its Islamic State offshoot, said the Reuters findings on
abortions and targeted child killings were new to them. But the
response so far – international calls for action, Nigerian
denials and uncertainty in world capitals about how to follow
through – fits a pattern seen throughout the war.
Washington and London, along with the UN and international
humanitarian agencies, have struggled for years with the tension
between offering support to the Nigerian government during the
war and denouncing alleged abuses by its military against
civilians.
That tension has shaped the U.S. response since at least
2013. Matt Page, then a U.S. State Department analyst, told
Reuters that the troubling U.S. intelligence on Giwa Barracks
led then-Secretary of State John Kerry to release a statement
that year expressing deep concern about "credible allegations
that Nigerian security forces are committing gross human rights
violations, which, in turn, only escalate the violence and fuel
extremism."
Later that year, the White House registered its concern with
the Nigerian president. Ahead of a meeting in New York between
then-presidents Barack Obama and Goodluck Jonathan, Abuja's
ambassador to the United States reassured the White House that
Nigeria was committed to abiding by "international best
practices" and said a decision had been taken "to immediately
decongest" the Giwa detention centre, according to a Sept. 20,
2013, letter seen by Reuters. Obama stressed the need to protect
and respect human rights while combating terrorism, according to
a U.S. summary of the meeting.
By the following spring, however, Washington had backed off
on human rights and doubled down on counterterrorism in Nigeria.
In April 2014, the shocking news arrived that hundreds of
schoolgirls had been kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from the
northeastern town of Chibok, leading to "a sea change" in the
administration's agenda, Page recalled. "The message coming from
the White House changed to, 'We need to do everything possible
to help the Nigerians bring back the girls.'"
In the intervening years, Page said, "the Nigerians have
become very adept at pushing back and managing criticism and
deflecting criticism, and in a sense have house-trained a lot of
diplomats to basically keep their criticisms to themselves."
As reports of serious military abuses in Nigeria's northeast
have mounted, international efforts to address them largely have
fallen short, Reuters found. Calling out suspected abuses and
seeing that the Nigerian military is held to account have proved
difficult, given the dire security threat posed by the
insurgents, the scope of the humanitarian crisis in the
northeast and the limited role outsiders can play – or are
comfortable playing – in the affairs of a sovereign nation,
according to interviews, internal U.S. and British government
documents and public reports.
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden referred
questions for this report to the state and defence departments.
In separate statements, those departments said they were "deeply
concerned" about findings in the recent Reuters investigations.
Both said their cooperation with Nigeria was intended to help
the country build "more capable, professional, and accountable
security forces that abide by the Law of Armed Conflict, respect
human rights and protect civilians."
The British government said in a statement that regional
security and human rights were both key considerations in its
relationship with Nigeria.
The Nigerian government and military did not respond to
Reuters' requests for comment for this story. Previously,
military and government leaders told Reuters the abortion
programme did not exist and said children were never targeted
for killing in the war.
Major General Christopher Musa, who leads the Nigerian
counterinsurgency forces, told Reuters in a November interview
that they were consistently trained to protect civilians as
required by international law and the military's own code of
conduct. Nigerian forces also received training in human rights
from the UN, the United States and the UK, he said.
He added that the military had been fully transparent with
its international partners about its activities. "Everybody sees
what we're doing, and that we're abiding by the rules."
INTERNAL MISGIVINGS
The United States and the United Kingdom see Nigeria as a
key but troubled ally in Africa: It is the continent's most
populous country, its largest economy and the birthplace of Boko
Haram and Islamic State's West Africa affiliate. In April, the
U.S. State Department approved a nearly $1 billion weapons sale
and other military support to Nigeria after lawmakers had paused
the deal over concerns about rights abuses.
Both America and Britain have seen the devastating effects
of Islamist extremism, at home and abroad, and are intent on
seeing it suppressed in Nigeria. But their support for the
Nigerian military comes with serious internal misgivings. At
times, "abuses are being sanctioned at the highest levels of
Nigeria's military command," a July 2018 UK government analysis
reads.
The main reason for the continued military support by
Washington and London, say some experts, is Nigeria's growing
importance in Africa and globally. With huge oil and gas
reserves, it is home to some 200 million people and is on course
to become the third most populous nation on the planet by 2050.
If stable and successful, the country could become an economic
and geopolitical powerhouse. If insecurity spreads, it could
devolve into a vast failed state that exports extremism and
migrants across the region and beyond.
"The country's current struggle for security, for effective
democracy, and for enough economic opportunity to accommodate
its constantly growing labour force will determine whether it is
a force for growth and peace or a source of disorder spilling
far beyond its borders," said Michelle Gavin, an Africa
specialist on the National Security Council during the Obama
administration.
Well aware of Nigeria's current and future strategic
importance, diplomats in recent years have had less visibility
on potential abuses because of the deteriorating security
situation, especially in the country's northeast, said Alex
Vines, head of the Africa programme at the Chatham House think
tank in London.
Aid groups have a limited window as well, some humanitarian
officials told Reuters. They are heavily restricted by the
military in war-ravaged northeast Nigeria and need its approval
to access populations caught up in one of the world's most
pressing humanitarian crises. That limits their ability both to
deliver aid in areas where civilians are most vulnerable and to
bring abuses by security forces to light, they say.
Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court (ICC), a body
expressly set up to investigate and prosecute atrocity crimes,
has been slow to act in Nigeria. Considered a court of last
resort, it prosecutes only when national courts are unwilling or
unable to bring defendants to justice.
In 2020, after a decade of preliminary examination, the ICC
Office of the Prosecutor said there was "a reasonable basis to
believe" that war crimes and crimes against humanity were
committed by Nigerian security forces, as well as by insurgents.
Fatou Bensouda, the office's chief prosecutor until 2021, said
that Nigerian officials had not held either side sufficiently to
account, and criteria had been met for an investigation by her
office. Two years later, the ICC's new prosecutor has not opened
one.
Bensouda told Reuters this month that Nigerian authorities
dragged their feet in providing information her office sought.
And as it became clear the ICC was looking at alleged crimes by
government forces, as well as insurgents, members of the
Nigerian government threatened to halt cooperation altogether,
she said.
By now, "certainly, I think the case should have gone to the
next stage," she said, referring to a full ICC-run
investigation.
Since taking office last year, the current ICC chief
prosecutor, Karim Khan, "has sought to accelerate action with
respect to the situation in Nigeria," the prosecutor's office
said in a statement after this report was published. It is the
prosecutor's view that "preliminary examinations must be
concluded promptly and lead to tangible next steps."
The U.S. state and defence departments said in their
statements that human rights are at "the core" of the
U.S.-Nigeria relationship. As a result, "the Nigerian military
has implemented mechanisms to engage in investigation of,
accountability for, and prevention of misconduct, civilian
casualties, and human rights violations and abuses," the State
Department said.
The British government said its partnership with Nigeria,
which includes training of its armed forces, is intended to both
address rising insecurity in the region and "protect at-risk
communities across the country."
"At the centre of this partnership," the government said,
"is a mutual understanding that respect for human rights must be
paramount."
'CLIMATE OF FEAR'
Human rights groups began raising concerns about abuses by
Nigerian security forces in the northeast soon after the war
broke out in 2009.
In 2012, the international group Human Rights Watch accused
Nigeria's government of responding "with a heavy hand" to the
insurgency and warned that crimes against humanity may have been
committed by government forces. Nigerian security forces "have
killed hundreds of Boko Haram suspects and random members of
communities where attacks have occurred," the report said.
In 2015, the Center for Civilians in Conflict, a U.S.-based
research group, reported that the Nigerian military had
difficulty distinguishing between civilians and combatants and
at times viewed civilians as "conspirators." The report said
security forces "directly targeted" civilians in the war,
causing destruction of property, injury and death.
The same year, Amnesty International reported that thousands
of people had been subjected to arbitrary arrests and hundreds
to extrajudicial killings, including at Giwa Barracks.
The Nigerian government dismissed Amnesty's report as
inaccurate, saying the organisation had "an agenda" that was
"against the security agencies and image of Nigeria before the
international community."
As the conflict in the northeast spread, the humanitarian
crisis deepened. Hundreds of thousands of people were at risk of
starvation, and suffering from violence and disease. Nigeria
found itself in the uncomfortable position of needing
international assistance.
The relationship between aid organisations and the
authorities, both military and civilian, grew more tense.
Humanitarian groups, used to a measure of independence in
delivering food and medical care, chafed under military
restrictions. For years, they have been barred from operating
outside government-controlled areas.
In 2019, Nigerian officials tightened the rules, requiring
aid workers to "undergo lengthy processes" to get approval for
moving "personnel, cash and cargo," according to a 2020 Human
Rights Watch report. On some routes, they were required to
travel with armed escorts.
Humanitarian groups say the military's close control over
their activities not only limits where they go and what they
see, but also threatens their appearance of impartiality in the
conflict, putting staff in danger of attack by insurgents and
diminishing the likelihood that civilians will confide in them
about military abuses.
Some aid agency officials told Reuters that staff members
fear retaliation by the military if they voice concerns about
how civilians are treated, including further restrictions on
access, non-renewal of visas and closure of their offices. In
2019, two international aid groups, Action Against Hunger and
Mercy Corps, had offices closed by the military due to
accusations of alleged corruption or support for insurgents. The
actions were later rescinded.
"There is a climate of fear," said one aid official, whose
views echoed those of two others interviewed by Reuters. All
spoke on condition of anonymity.
COMPETING INTERESTS
For years, U.S. officials have wrestled with the
often-competing interests of collaborating with Nigerian
authorities and pressing them over human rights concerns.
At the State Department in 2013, as Page was drawing
attention to potential abuses by Nigerian security forces, he
got pushback from the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria.
Ambassador Terence McCulley wrote to Page's boss, Matthew
Harrington, in June of that year to express "considerable
frustration" with Page's focus, according to an email seen by
Reuters. Harrington was the State Department's director of the
Office of Analysis for Africa in the Bureau of Intelligence and
Research.
"While respect for human rights is unquestionably a high
priority, we have many other equities at stake," McCulley wrote.
Among them, the ambassador noted, was engagement between the
U.S. and Nigerian militaries. He said the focus on human rights
had sent relations between the two countries into the "lowest
ebb" in his three years there.
Harrington declined to comment.
Contacted for this story, McCulley told Reuters that he had
been frustrated that Washington suspended training of a specific
military unit "on the basis of very limited evidence." He said
his views reflected the U.S. diplomatic mission's perspective at
the time. Nigeria was "arguably our most important strategic
partner on the African continent," he said.
Soon, Boko Haram's abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok,
the town in northeastern Nigeria, horrified a world audience and
changed the U.S. focus. Among other steps, President Obama
announced a $40 million Global Security Contingency Fund to
provide Nigeria and three other countries technical expertise,
training and equipment.
At a May 2014 hearing about the Chibok abductions before the
House Foreign Affairs Committee, some officials and lawmakers
voiced frustration at the challenges posed by working with the
Nigerian military.
"The military has too often built a record of indiscriminate
destruction themselves, theft of personal property, arbitrary
arrests, indefinite detention, torture and extrajudicial killing
of civilians, much of this with impunity," said then-Congressman
Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York.
Nigeria's human rights record wasn't only a moral issue – it
was a legal one.
The Leahy Laws, authored by Senator Patrick Leahy in the
late 1990s, prohibit providing military assistance to
individuals or security-force units that commit gross violations
of human rights and have not been brought to justice. Sarah
Sewall, then undersecretary of state for civilian security,
democracy and human rights, testified at the May 2014 hearing
that "some 50% of the Nigerian military" was ineligible for
training and other military support from the United States
because of the Leahy Laws. Sewall did not respond to a request
for comment.
In 2014, Washington halted the resale of U.S.-made
helicopters from Israel to Nigeria in part over human rights
concerns. But in later years, deals went ahead despite similar
worries.
In January 2017, the Nigerian Air Force bombed a refugee
camp, killing between 90 and 170 civilians. The attack prompted
the Obama administration to freeze a $593 million sale of 12
A-29 Super Tucano light attack planes and thousands of bombs and
rockets.
A few months later, the new administration of President
Donald Trump resurrected the deal, citing the need to aid
Nigeria in fighting Islamist extremists.
U.S. senators Cory Booker and Rand Paul protested in a
letter in June 2017 to Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state at
the time. "We are concerned that the decision to proceed with
this sale will empower the government to backtrack even further
on its commitments to human rights, accountability, and
upholding international humanitarian law," they wrote. "That
ultimately helps to strengthen Boko Haram."
Reuters was unable to reach Tillerson. A spokesperson for
Trump did not respond to a request for comment. Spokespersons
for the Obama administration also did not respond to requests
for comment.
In July 2021, with Biden now in the White House, U.S.
lawmakers put a hold on a $997 million arms sale to Nigeria over
concerns about possible human rights abuses by the Nigerian
government. But after Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to
Nigeria in November that year and registered the concerns, the
deal went ahead – the largest-ever sale of U.S. arms in
sub-Saharan Africa. The deal included 12 AH-1Z Viper attack
helicopters and 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon systems.
In their statements, U.S. defence and state department
officials said that arms sales to the Nigerians were carefully
vetted to ensure compliance with the Leahy Laws. Working under
these laws provided "openings to incentivise and
institutionalise" human rights protections within the Nigerian
military, the State Department said.
U.S. assistance has long been based on the assumption that
continuing to train and engage with Nigeria's security forces
would help make them more professional and therefore less likely
to commit abuses, according to current and former U.S. officials
and Nigeria experts.
As the U.S. is providing equipment, Blinken said during his
November 2021 trip to Nigeria, it is ensuring "that those who
will be using the equipment are trained in a way that makes sure
that they are doing it to avoid hurting the good guys even as
they're going after the bad guys."
Since 2000, the United States has provided at least 41,027
training slots for Nigerian military personnel, many focusing on
compliance with international law and appropriate use of weapons
to mitigate civilian harm, according to a May 2022 report about
Nigeria and its military by Brown University and others.
However, continued reports of harm inflicted by Nigerian
security forces, including civilian casualties and sexual
violence, suggest "that trainings provided by the U.S. and
others have been insufficient in either quantity and scope or
have not been appropriately targeted," the report found.
Karen Hanrahan, who oversaw implementation of the Leahy Laws
as a State Department official in the Obama administration, told
Reuters that she, like Page, pushed for greater emphasis on
human rights compliance in Nigeria.
The Nigerian government wanted more advanced technology
"that we knew, based objectively on all of the evidence, that
they would have used to be more brutal," said Hanrahan, a former
U.S. deputy assistant secretary for democracy, human rights and
labor. But the Nigerians were adept at pushing back on
international pressure, she said, and invoked the legacy of
colonialism.
They said "that we should understand the situation they're
in and what they have to do because they're fighting
terrorists," Hanrahan said.
The bottom line, said some veteran diplomats, is the
Nigerian military often got what it wanted.
"What they wanted is hardware, the attack aircraft and so
forth, and I think they sort of roll their eyes at the lectures
about human rights," said Alex Thurston, an assistant professor
of political science at the University of Cincinnati and former
desk officer at the State Department.
In comments to Reuters in November, Major General Musa said
Nigerian security forces have been respectful of human rights
but are still not receiving enough international help to defeat
the insurgents.
"The Nigerian armed forces is doing all the best to be very
professional, to be able to end this menace," he said. "But
unfortunately, we're not getting the right support from even the
Western world. And it's very, very, extremely, very sad."
A SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP
British officials have long considered Nigeria, a former
colony, as a "priority" partner, with which it has long-standing
economic and cultural ties.
The importance of the relationship is not fully captured in
British exports to the Nigerian military, which have been much
more modest than America's. The United States agreed to sell
more than $1.6 billion worth of arms to Nigeria in its two major
deals since 2017. Since 2015, the UK approved at least $64
million (53 million pounds) in sales of military and dual-use
goods, according to export licences from the Department for
International Trade accessed via the Freedom of Information Act.
The UK is keen on engaging with the Nigerian government on
economic, security and geopolitical issues, government documents
seen by Reuters show. And it sees the government's poor human
rights record as a serious liability in this quest.
"Our engagement is not risk free and the shadow of Human
Rights violations is always present," states a briefing paper
prepared by the British defence ministry in 2021. The paper
underscores that the UK sees such violations as a "reputational
risk." The document was obtained and first reported on by the
UK-based investigative media outlet Declassified. British
officials did not respond to specific questions about the
document, which was reviewed by Reuters.
Still, the UK has moved cautiously ahead in working with the
Nigerian military, principally in offering training and
non-lethal equipment while limiting collaboration on military
operations.
Driving the UK, in part, is a fear of seeing its political
and economic influence in Africa wane. In the 2021 briefing
paper, the defence ministry expresses concern that the UK risks
losing ground to other "competitors" in the sales of military
equipment, including China and Russia. "Nigeria is a potentially
huge market for the UK," and Lake Chad Basin countries,
including Nigeria, "are often in a 'hurry' when it comes to
procuring equipment and capability enhancements," the paper
states.
Between 2014 and 2020, in response to the Chibok kidnapping,
the UK dedicated a small number of military personnel to serve
in the northeast – including about a dozen liaison staff
stationed at Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri, according to a
government document and several sources with knowledge of the
postings. Reuters reported this month that forced abortions were
occurring at that site during that period.
British officials have long been aware of other suspected
abuses by Nigerian security forces, according to other
government documents and interviews.
"Specifically on the northeast, the Nigerian military has
never been human-rights compliant," said one former foreign
office analyst.
Around 2017, for example, staffers working in Nigeria for a
humanitarian agency expressed concern in a report to British
officials, including at the foreign office, about the fate of
Nigerian men and boys detained in military operations. The
staffers reported that the civilians, most of whom were
perceived as insurgent sympathisers, were taken without any
choice to a "screening centre" that was not accessible to
humanitarian agencies, according to a confidential report by the
humanitarian group.
The following year, in a July meeting with aid groups,
then-British defence secretary Gavin Williamson was briefed
about issues including forced relocations, screening centres and
"missing men and boys," according to a meeting schedule reviewed
by Reuters.
Williamson did not respond to requests for comment about the
meeting or whether he took any action as a result. The Ministry
of Defence also did not respond to questions about the meeting.
About the same time, in July 2018, the British government
prepared an analysis of the war in Nigeria's northeast and how
London could best respond.
The report was produced by the Stabilisation Unit, run by
the UK National Security Council. It raised a red flag: "In
certain circumstances, abuses are being sanctioned at the
highest levels of Nigeria's military command, with the
Presidential directive to defeat Boko Haram by the end of 2015
leading the military to adopt highly aggressive tactics,
including the use of 'scorched earth' tactics, with the
widespread burning of villages."
The office of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari did not
respond to a request for comment on the report.
A month later, the British government signed a security and
defence partnership with the Nigerian government aimed at
helping to end the Islamist insurgency in the northeast. As part
of the August 2018 pact, the UK agreed to provide more equipment
and training to the Nigerian military, including help to train
full army units before they deployed to the northeast.
The pact also noted that London and Abuja had agreed on an
"enhanced human rights dialogue" to ensure compliance with
international rights standards.
The UK's offer frustrated Nigerian military leaders, who
felt it was not sufficient for the war effort, said two British
officials who dealt with the Nigerian authorities at the time.
In 2020, Nigerian troops opened fire on civilians who were
protesting police brutality in Lagos, the country's commercial
capital. The shooting was widely condemned by the international
community and led to a review of British security assistance to
Nigeria, according to the 2021 defence ministry briefing paper
obtained by Declassified. The review found that six of the 10
UK-funded projects in Nigeria held "a serious risk that the
assistance might directly or significantly contribute to a
violation of human rights."
The review recommended changes including scaling back
British military staff in Nigeria and focusing on helping the
Nigerian military institutions reform.
At a meeting in London in early 2022, officials from the UK
and Nigeria said they reaffirmed their countries' deep
relationship based on shared principles of "democratic
governance and respect for international humanitarian and human
rights law."
ACCOUNTABILITY 'ESSENTIAL'
Human rights abuses in Nigeria have long been scrutinised at
the highest levels of the system meant to ensure justice across
the world. The International Criminal Court's prosecutor opened
a "preliminary examination" in 2010 to determine whether an
investigation into possible charges was warranted. The office
spent 10 years collecting and analysing information.
While doing so, the court pushed for Nigerian authorities to
organise their own judicial proceedings. Some low-level
insurgents went on trial. But in 2020, the then-prosecutor,
Bensouda, said that Nigerian authorities "are deemed inactive"
in part because of the absence of relevant legal proceedings
against alleged perpetrators of abuses in the security forces.
Military authorities, Bensouda said, "informed me that they have
examined, and dismissed, allegations against their own troops."
Six months before leaving office in 2021, Bensouda said the
criteria for opening an investigation into war crimes and crimes
against humanity in Nigeria had been met.
Nigeria has not clearly addressed in public the ICC's role
in examining possible abuses by its security forces. It has in
the past broadly supported the mission of the court.
In April 2022, Khan, the court's new prosecutor, paid his
first visit to Nigeria and met with President Buhari, the
president's deputy, the foreign minister and the acting
solicitor general. "My message was clear: accountability for
atrocity crimes is essential," Khan said after the meetings.
In its proposed budget for 2023, however, the court did not
set aside any money for a full-scale Nigerian probe. It said it
faced "an unprecedented workload, in terms of both volume and
complexity." In its statement to Reuters, Khan's office said it
is currently dealing with 14 ongoing investigations and needs
"appropriate resources to be allocated" by member states.
Bensouda said that the lack of funds had been an issue for
her, as well. But Nigeria's situation should be a priority, she
said, along with the other cases around the world.
"That pressure is important," she said, "for impunity not to
be an option."
(Reporting by David Lewis, Reade Levinson and Libby George.
Edited by Julie Marquis and Alexandra Zavis.)