Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope

11/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, in Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week's Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe's largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever.

Standing next to her company's stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology company Headway, said Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 changed everything. Working from a bomb shelter became normal. Some of the startup's employees fled.

But even as Russian missiles rained down, Headway grew its business. It hired dozens of workers, opened an office in neighbouring Poland, and used its learning app to combat the invader's propaganda.

"This is how we show that Ukrainians are so strong and we can get business done," said the 31-year-old. "We are trying to grow - it's how we fight, in our own way, to help Ukraine and our economy."

Alexander Sobolenko, the chief executive of Releaf Paper, which is headquartered in Kyiv and transforms biowaste into sustainable paper, struck a similar chord.

"Many more Ukrainians came to the Web Summit this time," he added, standing in front of the Ukrainian pavillion.

Web Summit chief Paddy Cosgrave told Reuters last week 59 Ukrainian startups were at the 2022 event. The country's first lady Olena Zelenska and digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov also attended.

"This is a good sign that the Ukrainian tech and startup ecosystem is developing even during a time of war," said Sobolenko.

With over 2,000 startups, Ukraine's technology scene was thriving before the war. Now, nine out of ten need financial help, according to a survey by TechUkraine. But it also found the vast majority had kept going and maintained at least some operations or staff in Ukraine despite the conflict.

"Our main strength is our people," said Olesya Malevanaya, from Ukrainian Hub, an organisation supporting entrepreneurs. "They are strong and creative ... we have everything to continue to grow our innovation sector."

(Reporting by Catarina Demony Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

By Catarina Demony


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:01aU.S. jobs picture mixed as Fed policymakers ponder rate-hike pivot
RE
10:57aItaly to unveil higher deficit targets to help economy, sources say
RE
10:55aAuto parts maker Magna trims sales forecast on high costs, supply woes
RE
10:53aEOG eyes 10% well cost increase in 2023, maintains low single-digit oil growth
RE
10:47aAs war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope
RE
10:42aPakistan allows premium on high speed diesel for importing OMCs for November, December
RE
10:40aMusk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
RE
10:33aFed's Barkin: Sees 'potentially a higher end point' for Fed rates
RE
10:25aPoland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
RE
10:19aCanada's Ivey PMI shows activity barely expanding in October
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Relief, hope and speculation
2Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
3Major shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S
4Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
5Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investme..

HOT NEWS