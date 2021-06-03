Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asante Appoints Senior Industry Consultants

06/03/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two internationally renowned mineral consultants to our mine development and exploration teams.

Mr. Dave Anthony has been appointed as a Senior Project Development Consultant to the Board. Mr. Anthony has +40 years’ experience in mining and mineral processing mostly gained at the senior management & executive levels in gold process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. He has designed, delivered and operated open pit and underground mine operating assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 40Mt/y. Mr. Anthony is a former COO of African Barrick Gold and has extensive international experience including development and operation of the Barrick - Bulyanhulu, Tulawaka & Buzwagi mines in Tanzania, as well as the former COO of Cardinal Resources, responsible for development of the Namdini mine project in Ghana. Mr. Anthony has also worked extensively in Canada, Ecuador, and Brazil. He is recognized as a resourceful team leader, with a track record of delivering high quality assets on time and on budget, with exemplary safety and environmental performance.

The Company also welcomes Paul Abbott as a Senior Geological Consultant. Mr. Abbott holds a MSc. in geology with 50 years of international exploration and mining experience, including 30 years in West Africa, primarily in Ghana. Mr. Abbott is credited with numerous gold discoveries, most recently the 7.0Moz Namdini gold deposit being developed by Cardinal Resources in northern Ghana. He has worked extensively at Kubi and on the delineation of the 4.5Moz Obotan deposit for PMI Gold Corporation (now the Galiano Gold - Goldfields Nkran Mine), on Ghana’s Asankrangwa gold belt. This experience is key to the further exploration of the Company’s Keyhole gold project concessions that are located adjacent to and south west of Galiano Gold’s holdings.

Douglas MacQuarrie, CEO states, “People are the key to unlocking value, and we welcome these internationally renowned experts to our team to advance the development of Kubi towards production and enhance the discovery potential at our other exploration projects.”

"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"

President and CEO

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is sourcing funding to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its’ Keyhole Project, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com

For further information please contact:
Douglas MacQuarrie, President and CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134; E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com
Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com
Doreen Kent, Shareholder Communications, tel: +1 604-948-9450; E-mail: d.kent@eastlink.ca
Kirsti Mattson, Media Relations, E-mail: kirsti.mattson@gmail.com

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DNMR
GL
09:50aDGAP-PVR  : Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:50aDELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:50aINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ebang International Holdings Inc.
GL
09:50aColibri Partner to Start Drilling on El Mezquite Gold and Silver Property
NE
09:49aAXWAY SOFTWARE  : Survey Finds Consumers Frequently Have Concerns About the Privacy & Security of Their Data
PU
09:49aFHFA Extends COVID-19 Multifamily Forbearance through September 30, 2021
PU
09:49aSABRE  : Onomo Hotels and Sabre Hospitality Solutions join forces for a new distribution strategy
PU
09:48aEhave To Release Vaccine Passport As Part Of Its Medical Passport
GL
09:47aDelta CEO foresees 'renaissance' of U.S. business travel
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls
3Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free popcorn
4Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO
5European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

HOT NEWS