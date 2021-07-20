AscellaHealth Announces Partnership with Banjo Health Inc., Improves Patient Care by Streamlining the Prior Authorization Process

AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, today announces the signing of a multi-year partnership with Banjo Health, a market leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Prior Authorization (PA) solutions, to improve patient care by reducing PA review times. By teaming up with the first company to launch AI clinical decision support for payers integrated within Banjo Health, AscellaHealth is poised to become the preeminent leader in serving its commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members with a streamlined PA process.

Saar Mahna, founder and CEO, Banjo Health says, “As a growing company, we are very excited to announce this partnership with AscellaHealth and take a pathway to grow and improve together in the specialty benefits marketplace."

AscellaHealth will have access to Banjo Health’s PA platform, Harmony PA and its automatic decision-tree generator and editor, Composer. With these combined solutions, AscellaHealth will be empowered to automate criteria creation and management, as well as streamline current prior authorization intake and decision processes. This combination of technology in the market will allow both organizations to serve the continual rise in prior authorizations year over year.

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, says, “This partnership with Banjo Health enables AscellaHealth to continually optimize clinical outcomes and enhance the patient journey. Streamlined practices that have proven efficiencies in turnaround time for medication fulfillment align with our patient-centric approach.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving payers, providers, life sciences and patients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization. Solution offerings, Harmony PA, Virtuoso AI and Concerto Suite utilize AI and cloud-based technologies to meet all compliance regulations across all lines of business to provide an accurate, streamlined and transparent PA process. For more information, visit https://www.banjohealth.com/

