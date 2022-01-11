AscellaHealth Expands Pharmaceutical Services for Life Sciences: Pre-Commercialization and Outsourced Market Access Solutions and Patient Support & HUB Services Ensure Optimal Access and Clinical Outcomes

AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, announces a comprehensive suite of Specialty Pharmacy (SP) services, including pre-commercialization, outsourced market access, wholesale, 3PL, limited distribution drug (LDD) fulfillment, and custom Patient Support and HUB Services. AscellaHealth now serves as an extension of the pharmaceutical company’s trade or market access team with outsourced market access solutions that provide strategic payer expertise, utilization management, pull-through programs and real-time data access.

AscellaHealth capabilities span the entire product life cycle and prescription process, streamlining communications between prescriber, patient and pharmacy to eliminate barriers, decrease time-to-fill, enhance the patient journey and optimize outcomes.

“As a true industry partner with a thorough understanding of the payer mix and value, AscellaHealth’s outsourced market access solutions amplify the activities of a company’s trade and market access team,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “Our deep bench experience and expertise in payer reimbursement and strategy development, in-depth understanding of the competitive environment, programs designed to drive branded volume and data-driven cost savings analyses result in optimal patient access to products in major specialty and rare disease categories.”

The AscellaHealth service portfolio also features customized clinical support programs and interventions that result in better compliance to therapy. As Belazi explains, “Our LDD pharmacy and partners offer centers of excellence across many specialty conditions and high touch capabilities to further improve the patient experience, decrease time-to-fill and optimize outcomes.”

AscellaHealth’s pre-commercialization and market access solutions ensure that products are brought to market successfully, eliminating barriers so patients can access therapy when they need it most. AscellaHealth’s LDD fulfillment model ensures patients can seamlessly access medications and obtain the high touch support they need.

Belazi adds, “Our patient support begins when the prescriber submits an enrollment for their patient. From there we coordinate benefits verification, ensure the medication reaches the patient in a timely manner and implement key interventions at key points in therapy. This includes side effects management, with patient engagement initiatives throughout the process for optimal outcomes. Our goal is to eliminate every possible barrier to achieving the best possible outcome for every specialty or rare disease patient.”

AscellaHealth’s comprehensive portfolio of services for Life Sciences are customizable based on client needs, available “a la carte” and include:

Pre-Commercialization Strategies

Outsourced Market Access Solutions

Wholesale, Distribution and 3PL Services

LDD Fulfillment

Custom Compliance & Persistency Programs

Streamlined Prior Authorizations

Technology-based Patient Engagement

Copay and Financial Assistance Programs

Real-time Rx Data and Analytics

“Our full suite of tailored services for pharmaceutical manufacturers are designed to optimize product access, increase clinical outcomes and enhance quality of life for patients with specialty conditions or rare or orphan diseases,” Belazi concludes.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving payers, providers, life sciences and patients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

