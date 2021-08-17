Log in
AscellaHealth Ranks Among Prestigious 2021 Inc. Magazine's 5000 Honorees: One of the Country's Fastest Growing Private Companies

08/17/2021 | 10:23am EDT
AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, announces that it has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 2021 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. After rigorous vetting, the 5000 list reveals companies that have demonstrated impressive growth, which will be featured in the October issue of Inc.

“We are honored to be featured on this esteemed list and proud that we have achieved a staggering three-year growth of more than 417%,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “This accomplishment is testament to the development and implementation of our innovative Specialty Pharmacy programs and services designed to optimize clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases. Our focus on all sectors of the specialty pharmacy industry including payers, providers, life sciences and patients, as well as gene and cell therapies, positions AscellaHealth for accelerated growth as we continue to expand the scope and diversity of our customer base.”

The 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Belazi adds, “We are gratified to be among such an impressive array of forward-thinking companies, which on average have grown sixfold since 2016. This tells us that, despite achieving our unprecedented growth during an economy that grew only 15%, our cutting-edge Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services continue to fill an urgent need and demand among payers, providers, life sciences and patients.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving payers, providers, life sciences and patients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS