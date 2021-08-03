AscellaHealth and Appro-Rx Partner to Provide Specialty Pharmacy Services for Improved Patient Outcomes and Lower Payer Costs

AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, today announces a partnership with Appro-Rx, a national prescription benefit management company, to become its specialty pharmacy services and solutions provider.

Kyle Fields, CEO, Business Division, Appro-Rx, says, “As a growing pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and health information technology company, we are highly enthusiastic about our partnership with AscellaHealth, an innovative company that shares our mission to bring pricing fairness and transparency to the PBM industry, especially for high-cost specialty drugs. Specialty drugs are vastly more expensive than their traditional drug counterparts, and this partnership not only enables our clients to realize significant cost savings but also to improve health outcomes for their employees.”

AscellaHealth’s innovative specialty pharmacy and infusion services provide cost-saving discounts on prescription medications with timely access to therapies, data-driven reporting and patient support programs—all of which help to improve patient adherence and health outcomes, thereby optimizing the patient journey.

Appro-Rx provides customers with prescription drug claims processing, national commercial, Medicare Part D and Medicaid formularies, customizable formularies to target individual needs, prescription benefit management tools and other IT needs. Their programs feature a range of tiers, with a focus on coinsurance or dollar copayments, including generic and brand at the retail, mail and specialty distribution level.

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, says, “This exciting partnership will support advances in specialty medication compliance and foster a high level of plan member satisfaction -- while helping payers rein in the staggering costs of specialty drugs.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving payers, providers, life sciences and patients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

