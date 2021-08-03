Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AscellaHealth and Appro-Rx Partner to Provide Specialty Pharmacy Services for Improved Patient Outcomes and Lower Payer Costs

08/03/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, today announces a partnership with Appro-Rx, a national prescription benefit management company, to become its specialty pharmacy services and solutions provider.

Kyle Fields, CEO, Business Division, Appro-Rx, says, “As a growing pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and health information technology company, we are highly enthusiastic about our partnership with AscellaHealth, an innovative company that shares our mission to bring pricing fairness and transparency to the PBM industry, especially for high-cost specialty drugs. Specialty drugs are vastly more expensive than their traditional drug counterparts, and this partnership not only enables our clients to realize significant cost savings but also to improve health outcomes for their employees.”

AscellaHealth’s innovative specialty pharmacy and infusion services provide cost-saving discounts on prescription medications with timely access to therapies, data-driven reporting and patient support programs—all of which help to improve patient adherence and health outcomes, thereby optimizing the patient journey.

Appro-Rx provides customers with prescription drug claims processing, national commercial, Medicare Part D and Medicaid formularies, customizable formularies to target individual needs, prescription benefit management tools and other IT needs. Their programs feature a range of tiers, with a focus on coinsurance or dollar copayments, including generic and brand at the retail, mail and specialty distribution level.

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, says, “This exciting partnership will support advances in specialty medication compliance and foster a high level of plan member satisfaction -- while helping payers rein in the staggering costs of specialty drugs.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving payers, providers, life sciences and patients, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aYIT OYJ : Corporation - Managers transactions, Moilanen
AQ
10:19aPER AARSLEFF A/S : announcement
AQ
10:19aIMPLENIA : Berlin has 6'662 stars
AQ
10:18aLOCKHEED MARTIN : NASA's Lucy Spacecraft Begins Launch Preparations
AQ
10:18aINFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES : Closes public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants
AQ
10:18aTEXTRON : Bell Unveils New High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing Design Concepts for Military Application
AQ
10:18aBRIDGESTONE : Announces its Progress of Restructuring Diversified Products Business Based on Mid Term Business Plan Restructuring Its Production Activities at Iwata Plant
AQ
10:18aBAYER : selects 100 youth leaders from around the world to help 'Feed a Hungry Planet' at the company's 5th biennial Youth Ag Summit
AQ
10:18aTHALES : Solar orbiter and bepicolombo cross paths near venus
AQ
10:18aBAE : Next-generation APKWS guidance kits improve rocket range and impact
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
3Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
4Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results

HOT NEWS