Ascellus : Announces Publication of Study in Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine Citing Improved Outcomes for Work-related Concussions

Ascellus (“the Company”), the leading behavioral health provider focused on helping injured workers restore their physical and mental wellbeing, today announced the publication of a research article in the peer-reviewed journal, Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (JOEM), by Ascellus clinical staff and collaborators. The study demonstrates the positive effects of the Company’s neurocognitive screening evaluation (NCSE) and brief therapy model in realizing improved recovery and return-to-work outcomes for work-related concussions. These data add to a growing body of scientific research recognizing the role of psychological factors in prolonging concussion recovery, underscoring the importance of clinical measurements and neuro-medical safeguards to ensure worker health and return-to-work.

The study, published in the latest issue of JOEM is titled, Improving Outcomes for Work-Related Concussions: A Mental Health Screening and Brief Therapy Model. It included 157 injured workers who had previously suffered work-related concussions and engaged in treatment from March 2019 to March 2021. Despite workers' time off from work averaging 10 months between injury and intervention, the average return-to-work after the neurocognitive screening evaluation and brief therapy was seven weeks from the date of evaluation. Overall, 99% were released to full-duty work without restrictions or accommodations.

“Most people recover in a few days or weeks after a concussion, but in some cases the return-to-work process can be a lot longer,” said Daniel LeGoff, Ph.D., L.P., Clinical Neuropsychologist at Ascellus and lead researcher of the study. “We implemented a NCSE to distinguish those who need more extensive evaluation. Our research found the most common outcome was rapid return-to-work and a return to previous activity levels after the NCSE and one psychoeducational/return-to-work focused therapy session, which is a big change from an average off-work duration of 10 months.”

Ascellus provides evidence-based treatment for pain management, workplace trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), head injury/mTBI, COVID-19, and California Stress Claims. Studies have demonstrated that Ascellus’s programs meaningfully improve return-to-work outcomes with 87% of program participants reaching return-to-work readiness from a psychological perspective within seven weeks of treatment.

About Ascellus

Ascellus is the leading behavioral health provider focused on helping injured workers restore their physical and emotional wellbeing. By bringing people and technology together, Ascellus delivers customized treatment options through a national network of over 1,500 licensed clinicians, reducing costs for workers’ compensation claims and empowering injured workers to return to work sooner.

