Ascend Announces Price Increases for Intermediate Materials

10/05/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:

 Material

 Price Increase

  Terms

 Hexamethylene
 Diamine (HMD)

 $350/MT

  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

 Adiponitrile (ADN)

 $350/MT

  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

 Acrylonitrile (AN)

 $200/MT

  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

 Adipic Acid (AA)

 $100/MT

  • As contracts allow
  • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.


© Business Wire 2020
