Ascend Learning Named One of Phoenix Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work

12/29/2021 | 08:54am EST
Ascend Learning continues to be an innovator in the fitness industry, creating a positive work culture for its employees and stakeholders

Ascend Learning, the leading provider of integrated learning solutions which includes three Phoenix-based fitness and wellness brands, was recently named one of Phoenix Business Journal’s best places to work among midsize companies. Over 100 honorees were awarded during a celebratory program sponsored by the Phoenix Business Journal and CornerStone Staffing.

Ascend Learning’s fitness and wellness brands are the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and ClubConnect, LLC. Headquartered in Gilbert, AZ, these industry-leading brands provide training and certifications to millions of fitness and wellness professionals around the world while providing ongoing learning opportunities to their program graduates.

“For a second year in a row, we are honored to accept this award and recognize our teams as they maintain a positive work culture while navigating a global pandemic,” said Laurie McCartney, President of Fitness & Wellness for Ascend Learning. “We are dedicated to finding creative and innovative solutions that enable fitness and wellness professionals to continue the important work of making the world a healthier and happier place.”

The employees at NASM, AFAA and ClubConnect produce and support some of the world’s most respected certifications, credentials and continuing education courses, including a new Certified Wellness Coach program that provides evidence-based knowledge and tools to help improve physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Ascend Learning and other awarded companies will be recognized in the December edition of the Phoenix Business Journal.

About Ascend Learning: Ascend Learning is a leading provider of online educational content, simulation, software and analytics serving students, educational institutions and employers. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other high-growth, licensure-driven professions. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by frontline healthcare workers, physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, certified personal trainers, group fitness instructors, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. For information on career opportunities at Ascend Learning, visit www.ascendlearning.com/careers/.

About NASM: The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) is a global leader in fitness education and certifications. Building on over 34 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on scientific, evidence-based research. NASM has educated over 1.3 million fitness professionals in over 80 countries, creating a global space for optimal wellbeing and fitness. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About AFAA: The Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) has led the way in certifying group fitness and personal trainers for over 35 years. AFAA pioneered the first nationally standardized guidelines for fitness professionals and has educated over 350,000 instructors and trainers in 73 countries. AFAA's Group Fitness Instructor Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Learn more at www.afaa.com.

About ClubConnect: Utilized in over 9,000 fitness facilities, ClubConnect is the leading fitness training and education platform in the world. ClubConnect provides all the education, tools and resources necessary for facilities to seamlessly and successfully gain, train and retain elite level fitness professionals. Learn more about ClubConnect solutions at www.clubconnect.com.


© Business Wire 2021
