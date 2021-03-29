Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ascend Wellness files for IPO as investor demand for U.S. weed grows

03/29/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 29 (Reuters) - Ascend Wellness Holdings Llc, one of the largest U.S.-based cannabis operators, filed for an initial public offering of up to $125 million on Monday, as investor demand for U.S. marijuana firms continues to rise.

The New York City-based company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Canadian Securities Exchange and for U.S. over-the-counter trading, according to a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3cxmV22)

AWH's filing places it among the first U.S. 'multi-state operators', or MSOs, to tap the public markets in what is expected to be a record year for cannabis debuts as key markets such as New York move towards legalization of recreational marijuana and banking reforms make progress in the country.

The company, like other U.S. firms whose businesses involve harvesting or selling marijuana, cannot currently list on the Nasdaq or NYSE as pot remains illegal at the federal level.

Michigan-focused Gage Cannabis Co, backed by prolific cannabis investor Jason Wild, is another U.S. firm pursuing a direct listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

AWH, which operates in five U.S. states, posted nearly $144 million in revenue last year, and was profitable on an adjusted gross basis, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founded in 2018, the company has 13 open and operating retail locations, which it expects will expand to 20 by the end of the year. The expansion, however, is subject to factors including regulatory environment and the COVID-19 pandemic, AWH said.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as representative of the underwriters, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -2.06% 21.37 Delayed Quote.147.95%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -0.52% 11.42 Delayed Quote.8.30%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 10.29% 0.375 Delayed Quote.33.33%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. 0.09% 11.32 Delayed Quote.1.34%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.65% 39.32 Delayed Quote.28.96%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.20% 11.52 Delayed Quote.31.90%
HEXO CORP. 0.38% 7.97 Delayed Quote.70.02%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -5.44% 4.17 Delayed Quote.160.95%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.295 Delayed Quote.25.53%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 1.85% 0.275 Delayed Quote.74.19%
TILRAY, INC. -2.04% 21.63 Delayed Quote.167.31%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pICF INTERNATIONAL  : Launches Decarbonization Planning Platform
PU
04:13pAscend Wellness files for IPO as investor demand for U.S. weed grows
RE
04:03pS&P 500 ends near flat; hedge fund default concerns hit banks
RE
04:00pBacklog of ships at Suez Canal could be cleared in up to 3.5 days - chairman
RE
03:52pGhislaine Maxwell faces expanded U.S. indictment, including fourth victim
RE
03:44pUSTR's Tai tells EU antitrust chief she wants more positive trade relations
RE
03:34pCanada to pause use of astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine on anyone under 55 - deputy chief medical officer
RE
03:33pSuez canal authority chairman says if that pace continues the backlog could be clear in up to 3.5 days
RE
03:32pTraffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
RE
03:30pU.S. files new indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, adds charges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump
2Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Jefferies remains Neutral
4How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
5WEEKLY MARKET UPDATE: Hopes at the dawn of Q2

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ