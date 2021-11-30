Ascend.io Announces Support for Amazon Redshift Serverless

Users of Amazon Redshift Serverless environments gain access to Ascend’s advanced automation platform to accelerate onboarding of data engineering and analytics engineering workflows

Ascend.io, the data automation cloud, today announced support for Amazon Redshift Serverless powered on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), a fully managed petabyte-scale cloud data warehouse. With support for Amazon Redshift Serverless, data teams can use the highly automated Ascend platform to quickly and seamlessly accelerate data engineering and analytics engineering workflows across their Amazon Redshift Serverless environment.

Building on Amazon Redshift’s extensive machine learning and data analysis capabilities, Ascend’s Data Automation Cloud unifies the core capabilities of data engineering – data ingestion, transformation, delivery, orchestration, and observability – into a seamless experience. Backed by Ascend’s powerful DataAware™ intelligence, Ascend’s Data Automation Cloud analyzes and monitors end-to-end workflows, enhancing the movement of up to trillions of records by dynamically responding to changes in data, schema, and code within seconds.

Ascend Vastly Increases Developer Productivity

A recent survey found that 96% of data teams are at or over capacity, leading many organizations to turn to automation to help. The Ascend platform eliminates the need for complex code and siloed tools, empowering users to focus on building business and analytics workflows 10x faster. Ascend DataAware™ works in the background to enforce data integrity and enhance data workloads, reducing time spent on maintenance by up to 90%.

“Many of our customers are turning to Amazon Redshift Serverless to rapidly scale their data analytics initiatives,” said Sean Knapp, founder and chief executive officer at Ascend.io. “With our latest support for Amazon Redshift Serverless, Ascend users can now easily connect to and from Amazon Redshift’s fully managed data warehouse. This allows them to easily and rapidly scale their data analytics initiatives, while benefiting from Ascend’s full spectrum of data and analytics engineering automation capabilities.”

About Ascend.io

Ascend.io, the data automation cloud named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, provides one of the most advanced automations for data and analytics engineering workloads. Ascend unifies the core capabilities of data engineering—data ingestion, transformation, delivery, orchestration, and observability—into a single platform so that data teams deliver 10x faster. With 96% of data teams already at or over capacity, engineering productivity is a top priority for enterprises. Ascend’s Flex-code user interface empowers any member of the data team—from data engineers to data scientists to data analysts—to quickly and easily build and deliver on the data and analytics workloads they need. And with Ascend’s DataAware™ intelligence, data teams no longer spend hours carefully orchestrating brittle data workloads and instead rely on advanced automation to optimize the entire data lifecycle. Ascend runs natively on data lakes and warehouses in multiple cloud environments.

