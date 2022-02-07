Log in
Ascendia : Preliminary financial results 2021

02/07/2022 | 11:30am EST
REPORT

Preliminary results for 2021

07.02.2022

MESSAGE TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

After several years of advising shareholders to be patient, I can say that their patience is being rewarded in full! And this is just the beginning.

As I have often said, investing in proprietary products is risky and bringing them to market is costly and time- consuming. However, if you manage to take the necessary steps successfully and have a bit of luck, it's your own products that can grow and take a company to new horizons!

In 2021 we focused on commercialising our own products and services, coupled with investments to develop and expand them. The company's activity was supported by the e-learning division for companies, where we have the Coffee Learning Management System platform and offer e-learning courses (development services and "off the shelf" courses - eJourneys product), as well as LIVRESQ, the tool for developing e-learning courses and more.

All our own products have brought us significant revenues, up significantly from 2020.

The total revenues of Ascendia S.A. in 2021 increased by about 106% compared to the previous year, reaching almost

6.3 million lei, on a turnover increasing by 372%, i.e. to about 4.5 million lei. In this context, the net profit also recorded a significant increase - if in 2020 the company recorded a loss, in 2021 it exceeded the threshold of 2.2 million lei net profit.

We believe that our LIVRESQ, CoffeeLMS and eJourneys products are still young products by their DNA and have great potential for further adoption. We will therefore continue to expand them. In addition, the company is working on the development of a new product - eGarantie - as we stated in our current report to the stock exchange in 2021.

We also present in this report a draft BVC for 2022, with the proposed final form to be presented with the notice of the annual AGM for the balance sheet. This BVC, although it may seem optimistic, is more than 75% based on contracts already signed, so we believe the chances of achieving and even exceeding it are excellent. Thus, 2022

should bring the company more than 20 million lei in total revenue and a profit of more than 8 million lei.

I believe that Ascendia has reached a very important point, the best one so far, from which it will evolve nicely, into a strong company, with an important presence both in the country and abroad, a company that we want to be listed in maximum 3 years on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Cosmin Mălureanu

CEO ASCENDIA S.A.

1. BRIEF ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITY

Ascendia S.A.'s core business is the development of software and digital content for the eLearning industry.

The company's main areas of activity are:

  • The Enterprise Learning Management System - Coffee LMS (www.coffeelms.com) - for large companies/corporations;
  • eContent aimed at training employees in large companies/corporations and developing customised solutions - both the service area (Bespoke eLearning) and the "off -the-shelf" portfolio eJourneys;
  • LIVRESQ (www.livresq.com) - eLearning Authoring Tool that allows all content creators in the educational field to create interactive digital content in an easy way. This refers mostly to eLearning courses and interactive lessons.

In summary, the main indicators of 2021 presented in this report are shown in the following graph.

The total revenues of Ascendia S.A. increased by approximately 106% in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching the amount of 6,296,824 lei compared to 3,057,792 lei in 2020.

The company's turnover increased by 372%, from 950,348 lei in 2020 to 4,491,407 lei in 2021. Turnover is made up of revenue from the sale of finished products and services.

It is worth noting that the operating result also increased significantly. While in 2020 operating income was 2,661,260

lei, generating an operating result of minus 849,479 lei, in 2021 operating income increased to 6,061,795 lei (127.78% increase), generating an operating result of 2,391,395 lei (381.51% increase).

The company's equity increased by 600.72% from 379,967 lei in 2020 to 2.662.503 lei in 2021.

In this context, the net profit recorded a significant increase - if in 2020 the company recorded a loss of 751,186 lei, in 2021 it reached the threshold of 2,285,464 lei net profit (an increase of 404.25%).

As can be seen, all the indicators recorded excelent increases. We expect this dynamic to continue for at least another 2 years.

We appreciate that the preliminary results in this report may vary by a maximum of +/-10% from the final, audited results. The audited results are to be presented as annexes to the notice of the annual OGSM.

2. BSE EVOLUTION

Ascendia S.A. shares are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), AeRO-ATS market, Premium category, under the stock symbol "ASC". Ascendia debuted on the Romanian stock market in 2016 with a price of 8.66 lei/share. On the following chart you can see the evolution of the share price from the listing until 31.12.2021.

In 2021 the shares performed positively, ending the year at a price of 27.0 lei/share, an increase of over 391%

compared to the price of a share at the end of 2020.

Ascendia S.A.'s ASC22 bonds debuted on the Romanian stock market in 2019, priced at 100 lei/bond (subscription price). The price of the bonds at the end of 2021 was 100.1 lei/bond.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ascendia SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
