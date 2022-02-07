Ascendia : Preliminary financial results 2021

After several years of advising shareholders to be patient, I can say that their patience is being rewarded in full! And this is just the beginning.

As I have often said, investing in proprietary products is risky and bringing them to market is costly and time- consuming. However, if you manage to take the necessary steps successfully and have a bit of luck, it's your own products that can grow and take a company to new horizons!

In 2021 we focused on commercialising our own products and services, coupled with investments to develop and expand them. The company's activity was supported by the e-learning division for companies, where we have the Coffee Learning Management System platform and offer e-learning courses (development services and "off the shelf" courses - eJourneys product), as well as LIVRESQ, the tool for developing e-learning courses and more.

All our own products have brought us significant revenues, up significantly from 2020.

The total revenues of Ascendia S.A. in 2021 increased by about 106% compared to the previous year, reaching almost

6.3 million lei, on a turnover increasing by 372%, i.e. to about 4.5 million lei. In this context, the net profit also recorded a significant increase - if in 2020 the company recorded a loss, in 2021 it exceeded the threshold of 2.2 million lei net profit.

We believe that our LIVRESQ, CoffeeLMS and eJourneys products are still young products by their DNA and have great potential for further adoption. We will therefore continue to expand them. In addition, the company is working on the development of a new product - eGarantie - as we stated in our current report to the stock exchange in 2021.

We also present in this report a draft BVC for 2022, with the proposed final form to be presented with the notice of the annual AGM for the balance sheet. This BVC, although it may seem optimistic, is more than 75% based on contracts already signed, so we believe the chances of achieving and even exceeding it are excellent. Thus, 2022

should bring the company more than 20 million lei in total revenue and a profit of more than 8 million lei.

I believe that Ascendia has reached a very important point, the best one so far, from which it will evolve nicely, into a strong company, with an important presence both in the country and abroad, a company that we want to be listed in maximum 3 years on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Cosmin Mălureanu

CEO ASCENDIA S.A.