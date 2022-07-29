Ascot, Marsh provide insurance cover for Ukraine sea corridor
07/29/2022 | 05:54am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Insurer Ascot and broker Marsh have launched a marine cargo and war insurance facility for grain and food products moving via safe corridors agreed under the Black Sea Treaty between Russia and Ukraine, the two firms and Lloyd's of London said on Friday.
The Lloyd's of London facility will provide up to $50 million of cover in marine cargo and war insurance, the three firms said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Saikat Chatterjee)