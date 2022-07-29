Log in
Ascot, Marsh provide insurance cover for Ukraine sea corridor

07/29/2022 | 05:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Wheat grains are seen inside a storage in the village of Zhurivka

LONDON (Reuters) - Insurer Ascot and broker Marsh have launched a marine cargo and war insurance facility for grain and food products moving via safe corridors agreed under the Black Sea Treaty between Russia and Ukraine, the two firms and Lloyd's of London said on Friday.

The Lloyd's of London facility will provide up to $50 million of cover in marine cargo and war insurance, the three firms said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
