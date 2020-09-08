Asetek : A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average purchase price (NOK)
Amount (USD)
Total, latest announcement
557,875
60.4702
3,603,202.07
73:
31 August 2020
5,000
87.1014
49,952.65
74:
1 September 2020
5,000
84.8734
48,377.84
75:
2 September 2020
4,954
83.2273
46,755.73
76:
3 September 2020
4,875
80.7792
44,144.82
77:
4 September 2020
7,000
81.9722
63,864.54
Total accumulated over week
36/2020
26,829
83.4838
253,095.59
Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme
584,704
61.5261
3,856,297.66
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 762,322 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.95% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
