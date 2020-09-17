Asetek : - Mandatory Notification of Trade; Board Member Exercises Warrants

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice chairman of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S, Chris Christopher has exercised 12 822 warrants issued on October 8, 2013 with a subscription price of NOK 36.50 per share. The subscription price as well as taxes associated with the transaction were covered by the sale yesterday of 9 000 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 77.30 per share. Following the transaction, Chris Christopher owns 90 244 Asetek shares and 32 989 options and warrants.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

9220 Aalborg

Denmark

SOURCE Asetek