Asher Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/15/2021 | 08:09am EST
Asher Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company developing precisely-targeted immunotherapies for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Craig Gibbs, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record a corporate presentation, which will become available to registered conference attendees on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). Company management will be participating in 1x1 meetings on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthconX Conference
Craig Gibbs, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:05 a.m. ET (7:05 a.m. ET). Company management will be participating in 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

About Asher Bio
Asher Bio is a biotechnology company developing precisely targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. Our cis-targeting platform aims to enable selective activation of specific immune cell types, addressing the inherent limitations of otherwise pleiotropic immunotherapies that act on multiple cell types. Our approach has the potential to precisely direct different immune mediators against a range of target immune cell-types and create best-in-class immunotherapies in cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Asher Bio was founded by Ivana Djuretic and Andy Yeung with support from Third Rock Ventures and is located in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.asherbio.com and follow us on Twitter @AsherBio and on LinkedIn.


