Ashley Riske Joins #paid as Head of Business Strategy

#paid, a creator marketing platform that connects brands with content creators, has brought on former head of Kin Community Canada Ashley Riske as its head of Business Strategy. Riske is an industry expert and speaker who launched one of the first creator marketing companies in Canada and grew it into a thriving business. She has worked with hundreds of Fortune 500 companies to create award-winning campaigns and generate multi-millions of dollars in revenue and significant year-over-year growth.

In her new role, Riske will identify and launch new revenue streams, build strategic partnerships, and execute on high-impact business opportunities that will advance #paid and the creator economy.

“Ashley shares our vision for the untapped potential and growth opportunities of the creator economy,” said #paid co-founder and CEO Bryan Gold. “She brings the wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us power content creation, support the creator community, and scale. We’re so excited to have her.”

Before joining #paid, Riske was the Head of Kin Community Canada, one of the first full-service creator media and marketing companies in Canada. She helped lead the launch of the company in 2014 and subsequently oversaw its operations—including sales, marketing and new business—and its acquisition by Corus Entertainment in 2019. In her time at Kin, Riske scaled a high-performing team, supported a network of influential creators, and harnessed the power of content storytelling and strategic media amplification to help brands succeed. She also worked closely with teams at Corus Entertainment to ideate and implement highly successful multi-platform brand solutions.

“Over the years, I've witnessed the power of creator marketing and its unique ability to build authentic two-way relationships between brands and audiences,” said Riske. “As Head of Business Strategy at #paid, I will be able to meaningfully advance the creator economy for both creators and brands. I look forward to joining the leadership at #paid and to collaborating with a brilliant team on the 2.0 of creator marketing.”

About #paid

#paid is a creator marketing platform that sits at the intersection of brand and creator collaboration. Founded in 2014, #paid helps direct-to-consumer and Fortune 500 brands like Phillips Hue, Unilever and Sephora activate creators to drive growth. They are building the platform of record that powers content creation and distribution for brands globally. The better they do that, the better they can serve their creator community and provide them with the best place on earth to do what they love—create. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com.

