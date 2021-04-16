Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ashmore's assets down by 3% as market volatility hits performance

04/16/2021 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Ashmore Group said on Friday that its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the first three months of 2021, as market volatility hurt performance.

The UK-listed emerging markets-focused investment group said its AUM dropped to $89.9 billion in the three months to March 31 from $93 billion in the prior three-month period.

"The past quarter has shown that as economies transition from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic back to growth, there will be periods of market volatility as they adjust towards normality," CEO Mark Coombs said.

Worries about rising U.S. rates and high COVID-19 cases and slow vaccination programmes in developing countries have weighed on investor sentiment and emerging market assets this year. The replacement of Turkey's central bank governor and tensions between Russia and Ukraine have added to the bearish outlook.

Ashmore said its net inflows of $1.5 billion were offset by negative investment performance of $4.6 billion.

It said it had net inflows in overlay/liquidity, corporate debt, equities and alternatives, but net outflows in external debt and local currency.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aTurkey bans use of cryptocurrencies for payments, sends Bitcoin down
RE
02:47aFrance eyeing possible re-opening of some cultural and leisure venues from mid-May
RE
02:43aOil climbs to four-week high on strong China data, demand revival
RE
02:41aAshmore's assets down by 3% as market volatility hits performance
RE
02:40aRussia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan
RE
02:38aMultiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis
DJ
02:35aSlow vaccine rollouts biggest risk to euro zone economy
RE
02:34aINDIA'S MONSOON RAINS FORECAST TO BE AVERAGE IN 2021 : weather office
RE
02:28aWorld stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes
RE
02:27aWorld stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2China's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam
3Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
4Thermo Fisher expands pharma service business with $17.4 billion PPD acquisition
5BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : BETER BED N : Holding outperforms market trends with strong online growth during mand..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ