Ashton Potter Announces Director of Finance

08/31/2021 | 07:46am EDT
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Potter, a leading provider of high security printing and advanced technology for the private and public sector, has named Wayne Wawrzyniec as Director of Finance.

“I’m delighted to join the Ashton Potter team,” says Wayne Wawrzyniec. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience and leadership to Ashton Potter as we expand our offerings for high security print and traceability solutions.”

Wayne began his career with the international public accounting firm of Ernst & Young and subsequently worked with several mid-size privately held manufacturing and offset print companies in leadership roles. He brings over 25 years of progressive financial and managerial experience and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants.

“Ashton Potter is pleased to welcome Wayne,” said Jim Fleet, CEO of Ashton Potter. “His experience in a myriad of areas within finance and business development will be an asset to Ashton Potter as we continue the launch of new products into new markets with an aggressive growth initiative.”

About Ashton Potter

For nearly a century, Ashton Potter has possessed a unique understanding of the complex product security challenges governments and businesses face, and a heightened commitment to solving them through high security printing and technology. Today, Ashton Potter delivers complete product security solutions that span the physical and digital worlds. By pairing advanced high security printing capabilities with ProLinc®, a premier SaaS-based solution that serializes, tracks, and authenticates products throughout the supply chain, Ashton Potter enables customers across sectors to achieve universal security, authenticity, and integrity on a global scale.

Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President, ksmith@ashtonpotter.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
