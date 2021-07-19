Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ashurst boosts Asia restructuring and insolvency offering with partner hire in Singapore

07/19/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joining from Clifford Chance, Robert has advised on complex multi-jurisdictional restructurings and insolvencies in both Europe and Asia. He has represented a wide range of stakeholders, including corporate debtors, syndicated lender groups, bondholders, distressed investor funds, insolvency officeholders, agents and trustees, including the restructurings of the Noble Group, Mongolian Mining Corporation and Jindal Steel & Power. Robert is qualified in both England & Wales and Hong Kong.

James Marshall, APac head of restructuring, insolvency and special situations, comments: 'Our team has extensive experience advising all types of stakeholders on the full spectrum of issues that arise from corporate distress, distressed investing and formal insolvencies. Singapore is increasingly an important restructuring hub and it has attracted much international interest in recent years. Robert, together with our most recently promoted partner Sophie Lyall in Hong Kong, will add to the strength and depth of our already market-leading restructuring practice in the Asia Pacific region.'
Robert says: 'Ashurst offers an excellent global platform with world class lawyers, combining technical capability with commercial advice, to help our clients to develop bespoke solutions and achieve optimal outcomes. The firm's ability to implement Singapore restructuring procedures through ADTLaw further sets us apart. I am delighted to be joining James, Sophie and the rest of the team and look forward to capitalising on Ashurst's outstanding credentials in order to further grow our pan-Asian restructuring and insolvency offering.'

Disclaimer

Ashurst LLP published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 03:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:13aSOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
12:10aThe Governance Global Practice and Open Government Partnership present a discussion around the findings of the global report on corruption and highlight experiences from Armenia and Nigeria
PU
12:08aHARADA INDUSTRY : Financial Report
PU
12:06aFARM AID : Music And Food Festival Returns Live To Connecticut On Saturday, Sept. 25
PR
12:06aCOGNEX : Best Practices for Using Optical Filters
PU
12:05aBLACKROCK : Lack of diversity, independence drove critical board votes
RE
12:04aMost institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
RE
12:04aRICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leaders Summit
PU
12:03aAnalysis - Beyond security crackdown, Beijing charts state-controlled data market
RE
12:02aTRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-power modules in the PV industry
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
2ADB trims developing Asia's 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.2%
3RICOH COMPANY, LTD. : RICOH : to exhibit its plant-derived new material “PLAiR” at NET ZERO Leader..
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Dalian coking coal futures rise to over 2-month high as supply remains tight
5TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD : TRINA SOLAR : publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-..

HOT NEWS