Ashurst boosts Asia restructuring and insolvency offering with partner hire in Singapore

Joining from Clifford Chance, Robert has advised on complex multi-jurisdictional restructurings and insolvencies in both Europe and Asia. He has represented a wide range of stakeholders, including corporate debtors, syndicated lender groups, bondholders, distressed investor funds, insolvency officeholders, agents and trustees, including the restructurings of the Noble Group, Mongolian Mining Corporation and Jindal Steel & Power. Robert is qualified in both England & Wales and Hong Kong.

James Marshall, APac head of restructuring, insolvency and special situations, comments: 'Our team has extensive experience advising all types of stakeholders on the full spectrum of issues that arise from corporate distress, distressed investing and formal insolvencies. Singapore is increasingly an important restructuring hub and it has attracted much international interest in recent years. Robert, together with our most recently promoted partner Sophie Lyall in Hong Kong, will add to the strength and depth of our already market-leading restructuring practice in the Asia Pacific region.'

Robert says: 'Ashurst offers an excellent global platform with world class lawyers, combining technical capability with commercial advice, to help our clients to develop bespoke solutions and achieve optimal outcomes. The firm's ability to implement Singapore restructuring procedures through ADTLaw further sets us apart. I am delighted to be joining James, Sophie and the rest of the team and look forward to capitalising on Ashurst's outstanding credentials in order to further grow our pan-Asian restructuring and insolvency offering.'