Asia Gold-China premiums jump to 11-month high as prices dip; Indian demand slows

* China premiums at $8-$16 an ounce this week
* Japan sees $0.50 discount to $0.50 premium
* Hong Kong, Singapore premiums unchanged from last two
weeks
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold premiums in top consumer China
jumped this week to their highest since last October as a fall
in global prices encouraged purchases, while demand cooled in
India as buyers waited for a bigger price drop.
Premiums of $8-$16 an ounce were charged in China, over the
international benchmark, versus $5-$8 last week.
"The spike in premium is due to an unexpected drastic drop
in spot," plus the widening of the spread between the onshore
and offshore Chinese yuan, said Bernard Sin, regional director
for Greater China at MKS PAMP.
Spot gold prices dropped to a near one-month low of
$1,727.10 per ounce earlier this week.
"I do not think this is sustainable as it does not represent
the real physical demand out there," Sin added.
Hong Kong saw gold sold between flat to $2 premiums, for the
third straight week.
In India, local gold prices rose to 51,846 rupees
per 10 grams on Thursday after falling to 50,971 on Monday, the
lowest since July 28.
"Buyers are taking a pause and waiting for prices to come
down," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion
importing bank.
This week, dealers were offering a discount of up to $7 an
ounce on official domestic prices, inclusive of the 15% import
and 3% sales levies, and up from the last week's discount of $4.
Jewellers need to make purchases for the upcoming festive
season but are not in hurry, said a Chennai-based bullion
dealer, adding that while they were active in July, buying has
eased this month.
In Singapore, premiums of $1.50-$2.30 were charged,
unchanged from the last two weeks.
The dip in spot prices drove a slight pickup in demand for
gold from wholesale and retail buyers in Singapore, Brian Lan,
managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said.
In Japan the metal was sold between a discount of $0.50 to a
$0.50 premium.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Arundhati Sarkar and
Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jhadav in Mumbai; Editing
by Shailesh Kuber)