Asia Gold-China premiums jump to 11-month high as prices dip; Indian demand slows

* China premiums at $8-$16 an ounce this week

* Japan sees $0.50 discount to $0.50 premium

* Hong Kong, Singapore premiums unchanged from last two weeks

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold premiums in top consumer China jumped this week to their highest since last October as a fall in global prices encouraged purchases, while demand cooled in India as buyers waited for a bigger price drop.

Premiums of $8-$16 an ounce were charged in China, over the international benchmark, versus $5-$8 last week.

"The spike in premium is due to an unexpected drastic drop in spot," plus the widening of the spread between the onshore and offshore Chinese yuan, said Bernard Sin, regional director for Greater China at MKS PAMP.

Spot gold prices dropped to a near one-month low of $1,727.10 per ounce earlier this week.

"I do not think this is sustainable as it does not represent the real physical demand out there," Sin added.

Hong Kong saw gold sold between flat to $2 premiums, for the third straight week.

In India, local gold prices rose to 51,846 rupees per 10 grams on Thursday after falling to 50,971 on Monday, the lowest since July 28.

"Buyers are taking a pause and waiting for prices to come down," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

This week, dealers were offering a discount of up to $7 an ounce on official domestic prices, inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, and up from the last week's discount of $4.

Jewellers need to make purchases for the upcoming festive season but are not in hurry, said a Chennai-based bullion dealer, adding that while they were active in July, buying has eased this month.

In Singapore, premiums of $1.50-$2.30 were charged, unchanged from the last two weeks.

The dip in spot prices drove a slight pickup in demand for gold from wholesale and retail buyers in Singapore, Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said.

In Japan the metal was sold between a discount of $0.50 to a $0.50 premium. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jhadav in Mumbai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)