Asia Gold-Import tax hike clouds India demand outlook, China activity picks up

July 1 (Reuters) - Physical gold dealers in India offered
steep discounts this week as demand remained weak, with an
import tax hike likely to further sap interest, while top
consumer China saw activity bounce back slowly as it emerged
from COVID-led curbs.
India raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from
7.5% as the government tries to bring down the trade deficit.
"Jewellery buying was weak for the past few weeks. Now it
will fall further because of the price rise," said Prithviraj
Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions.
This week, discounts rose to about $40 an ounce over
official domestic prices — inclusive of the 12.5% import and 3%
sales levies — from last week's $8 discounts.
Dealers were offering hefty discounts on Friday but demand
was still very poor, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private
bank.
"Consumers will take time to adjust to higher prices," he
said.
In China, gold changed hands at $4-$7 an ounce premiums over
global benchmark spot prices.
"Market players are optimistic about the gradual reopening
in several cities and extended hours for trading yuan," said
Bernard Sin, Regional Director, Greater China at MKS PAMP.
"Several notable Chinese banks had begun importing gold into
China."
While economic activity regained some momentum in June after
lockdowns in various regions were rolled back as COVID-19 cases
fell, headwinds still persist and there were fears of a
recurrent wave of infections.
"Income expectations are still depressed, so couple that
with the impact of high oil prices and there is no excess
capacity for gold purchases," said StoneX analyst Rhona
O'Connell.
In Hong Kong, gold was sold at anywhere between 80 cents an
ounce to $1.80 premiums.
In Japan, gold was sold at a discount of 25 cents, a trader
said.
