Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia Gold: India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:42am EDT
A salesman shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Physical gold was sold at a premium in India this week for the first time since mid-August as jewellers stocked up, hoping key festivals would bring customers back to stores.

Indians will celebrate Dussehra in late October and Diwali and Dhanteras in November, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

"Industry is banking on festivals for demand revival. Jewellers would be happy even if they manage to sell 50% of the last year," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Dealers charged premiums of $2 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week's $6 discounts. Local gold futures traded around 50,550 rupees per 10 grams on Friday.

"Jewellers have started making purchases for festivals," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant based in the southern city of Hyderabad.

"Retail buyers have been delaying purchases for the last few months. Jewellers are hopeful they will start buying during the festivals."

In neighbouring Bangladesh, some people resorted to selling gold with the coronavirus outbreak having shuttered businesses and choking incomes.

"As per our records, around 20,000 families sold ornaments since late March," said Enamul Haque Khan, president of the Bangladesh Jewellers Association.

Markets in top consumer China were closed for a week-long national holiday that ended Thursday.

Gold was sold at a discount of $30-$32 an ounce on Friday, when markets reopened, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

In Singapore, premiums eased slightly to $0.80-$1.40 an ounce, from $0.80-$1.50 last week. [GOL/]

"Prices have gone up a bit. We did get some inquiries, but haven't really seen much of them coming in and buying," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

In Japan, gold was sold from flat to a premium of $0.50 an ounce, from last week's $0.25-$0.50.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel, Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Arpan Varghese and Louise Heavens)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Brijesh Patel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:56aBiden's first step on taxes may be cracking down on cheats, Democrats say
RE
09:56aCanada Surprises With 378,200 Job Gain in September -- Update
DJ
09:55aDollar dips on stimulus optimism, bets on Biden victory
RE
09:45aPGS SOFTWARE S A : The Ultimate Guide to Outsourcing in 2020
PU
09:43aU.S. govt simplifies forgiveness process for smallest pandemic aid loans
RE
09:42aOil prices head for 10% weekly jump on North America, Norway outages
RE
09:42aASIA GOLD : India flips to premium as jewellers bank on festive revival
RE
09:37aTSX opens higher on strong employment data, commodity gains
RE
09:35aGerman finance minister says g20 finance ministers will discuss tax proposals next week
RE
09:33aGerman finance minister says oecd members agree plans to reform global corporate tax, including franco-german proposal for effective minimum tax rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..
3BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
4Stocks up as blue wave hopes lift U.S. stimulus bets
5EXPLAINER: Central banks eye digital cash to fend off crypto threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group