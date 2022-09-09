Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia Gold-Lower prices buoy activity in top hubs; Indian demand slows

09/09/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Premiums in India at $1/oz vs $2 last week

* China premiums at $18-$22 an ounce this week

* Jewellers need to build inventory for upcoming festive season- New-Delhi based dealer

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Physical gold demand in some Asian hubs remained firm this week as lower prices lured buyers, although an uptick in domestic rates restrained purchases in India.

In top consumer China, premiums stayed elevated at $18-$22 an ounce over the international benchmark, compared with $16-$25 last week.

"Despite some draconian measures in response to the re-emergence of COVID, Chinese physical gold demand remains robust," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

"A good proxy for Chinese domestic demand is withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange which posted the second highest figure of the year."

Singapore gold premiums were little changed at $1.60-$2.20 this week, compared with premiums of $1.50-$2.30 last week. In Hong Kong, gold was sold at flat to $2 premiums.

Retail investors are taking the opportunity to buy gold as prices have lowered, and this is likely to continue, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

In India, dealers were charging a premium of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, down from last week's $2 premium.

"Jewellers took a pause. Even retail demand wasn't as great as expected," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private gold importing bank.

Local gold prices were trading around 50,700 rupees per 10 grams on Friday afternoon, after falling to 49,876 last week, the lowest since July 21.

Jewellers need to build inventory for the upcoming festive season since they were not active in the market last month, said a New-Delhi based bullion dealer.

India's gold imports in August halved from a year earlier to 61 tonnes as volatile local prices and a weak rupee prompted consumers to postpone purchases.

In Japan, the metal was sold between at par to spot prices to a $0.50 premium, unchanged from last week. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Eileen Soreng, Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jhadav in Mumbai; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.98% 1727.47 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.80% 5513.41 Real-time Quote.-12.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aTech stocks drive gains in futures
RE
07:30aRussian invasion of Ukraine caused over $97 billion in damages - report
RE
07:29aAsia Gold-Lower prices buoy activity in top hubs; Indian demand slows
RE
07:29aUniper not currently planning savings measures or job cuts - Wirtschaftswoche
RE
07:28aUkraine detains 'collaborator' village head as counter-offensive unfolds- president's office
RE
07:28aChina central bank lists 19 systemically important banks
RE
07:25aGOVTS NOT THE ECB SHOULD HELP EASE ENERGY MARKET STRESS : Lagarde
RE
07:25aAfter Kyiv visit, Blinken meets U.S. allies in Brussels in bid to maintain unity
RE
07:24aBoE delays MPC meeting by one week due to royal mourning
RE
07:23aLula may tap running mate to head Brazil economic policy, aides say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
2DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike
4BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
5LVMH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS