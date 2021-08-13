Asia Gold-Lower prices revive some demand in top hubs

* Premiums in China rise to $5-$10/oz
* Singapore premiums at $1.20-$1.50/oz
* Jewellers in India operating with lower stocks - dealer
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Physical gold demand in Asia got a fillip
this week as consumers snapped up bargains after prices dipped
across regions, with premiums in top consumers India and China
rebounding to multi-month highs.
Dealers in India were charging premiums of up to $5 an
ounce, the highest in five months, over official domestic prices
— inclusive of the 10.75% import and 3% sales levies — compared
with last week's $1 premiums.
"Retail demand is improving because of price correction.
Jewellers are also making purchases for upcoming festivals,"
said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler
in the city of Kolkata.
On Friday, local gold futures were trading around
46,500 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to a four-month low of
45,662 rupees earlier this week.
"Jewellers are operating with lower stocks than normal.
Their buying could jump if new COVID-19 cases continue to fall
in the coming weeks," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a gold
importing bank.
In China, premiums rose to their highest since early June at
$5-$10 per ounce over global benchmark spot gold prices
from the $1-$4 range last week.
"Gold demand in China was a little better when prices
dropped; people rushed to buy gold. But now, it's a little
quiet," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer for Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
Premiums of $0.80-$1.80 were charged in Hong Kong with an
uptick in demand led by bargain hunters, while $1.20-$1.50
premiums were quoted in Singapore.
"We saw an increase of more than 60% in demand as compared
to last week for both gold and silver. Many wholesalers and
jewellers are also buying during this period," said Brian Lan,
managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.
In Japan, gold was sold on par with global prices, with some
demand from investment and retail customers, a Tokyo-based
trader said.
