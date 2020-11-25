ASIA PACIFIC AIR CONNECTIVITY
IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.
See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)
14.1M
tonnes air
cargo flown
360M
44%
international
of which
tourist
arrive
arrivals
by air
Countries with 1% better air cargo connectivity engage in 6% more trade
Air connectivity links Vietnam to the global supply chain for electronics manufacturing
Vietnam is one of the top 10
exporters globally of telecom and office products
22%Smartphones
All exports in value-terms
(2017)
PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity before COVID-19
6,720
city pairs
April 2019
Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats (millions)
6
+62%
China and Japan best absolute
connectivity in Asia Pacific
4
2014
2019
+1%
+89%
2
+9%
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth
Air connectivity
relative to
absolute score
population
Vietnam has grown the fastest among the Asian Pacific aviation markets, in terms of air connectivity relative to population
Air connectivity relative
Key drivers
to population
5.7x
Successful tourism strategy
ASEAN open skies
agreements
2009 2019
Global supply chain
companies
POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity decimated by COVID-19
4,020city
pairs
1,880
April 2020
City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.
20
15
10
5
Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in Asia Pacific
April
October
2020
-61%
-69%
-97%
-94%
-78%
China Japan India Thailand Indonesia
