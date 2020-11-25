Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia Pacific Air Connectivity

11/25/2020 | 11:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASIA PACIFIC AIR CONNECTIVITY

IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.

See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)

A

R D

T

E

14.1M

tonnes air

cargo flown

C

R O

I

N

A

N

S

E

C

'

C

I

P

A

T

2014�19

V

A

Y

S

I

+39%

T

U

R

I

T

S

M

O

360M

44%

international

of which

tourist

arrive

arrivals

by air

Countries with 1% better air cargo connectivity engage in 6% more trade

Air connectivity links Vietnam to the global supply chain for electronics manufacturing

Vietnam is one of the top 10

exporters globally of telecom and office products

22%Smartphones

All exports in value-terms

(2017)

PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY

Air connectivity before COVID-19

6,720

city pairs

om

d

e

g

s

n

t

c

i

i

lu

d

4,070

h

x

n

c

C

i

E city pairs

a

April 2019

Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats (millions)

6

+62%

China and Japan best absolute

connectivity in Asia Pacific

4

2014

2019

+1%

+89%

2

+9%

+62%

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth

Air connectivity

2019

Air connectivity

relative to

absolute score

population

China

Japan

Japan

Thailand

India

China

Indonesia

Indonesia

Thailand

India

Vietnam has grown the fastest among the Asian Pacific aviation markets, in terms of air connectivity relative to population

Air connectivity relative

Key drivers

to population

5.7x

Successful tourism strategy

ASEAN open skies

agreements

2009 2019

Global supply chain

companies

POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY

Air connectivity decimated by COVID-19

4,020city

pairs

om

d

e

g

s

n

t

c

i

i

lu

d

1,880

h

x

n

c

C

i

E city pairs

a

April 2020

City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.

Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats (millions)

20

15

10

5

Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in Asia Pacific

April

April

October

2019

2020

2020

-61%

-69%

-97%

-94%

-78%

China Japan India Thailand Indonesia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:28:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aDECADE RESOURCES : Del Norte Exploration Update and Surface Sample Results
PU
11:38aDelta pilots vote for pay cuts in deal that avoids furloughs through 2022
RE
11:37aOil extends gains on vaccine hopes, U.S. inventory drop
RE
11:35aCLIA CRUISE LINE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION : Cruise Industry Contribution to Canadian Economy Grew to $4.25 Billion in 2019, Generating More Than 29,000 Canadian Jobs
PU
11:32aHAVE JOB, BUT NO HOURS : Some employed Canadians not working at all
RE
11:31aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : M. Mora – Economic outlook for the Czech Republic
PU
11:29aAfrica Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aAsia Pacific Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aEurope Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aLatin America Air Connectivity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
4THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
5BRP INC. : REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ