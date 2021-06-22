Asia Pacific renewable investments to double to $1.3 trillion by 2030 - Woodmac

* Solar, wind power investments to dwarf fossil fuel power
spend
* APAC power sector carbon emissions to peak in 2025
* But "inertia" in coal to prevent power sector meeting 2050
carbon-free target
SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific investments in
renewable energy generation by 2030 may double to $1.3 trillion
from the previous decade, dwarfing fossil fuel power
expenditures that are expected to drop by about 25% to $54
billion annually, according to Wood Mackenzie.
"Asia Pacific power generation investments are leading the
world and expected to hit $2.4 trillion in the current decade,
with renewables accounting for over half...of power
investments," the consultancy's research director Alex Whitworth
said
China, Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan are among the
top contributors to renewable investments, which include solar
and wind, in Asia Pacific with an average of about 140 gigawatts
of additional capacities annually, Woodmac said in a note on
Tuesday.
By contrast, Woodmac said renewable investments in Australia
- Asia Pacific's leader in the energy transition - will drop by
60% in the next five years, but pick up again to average $7
billion a year in 2030s.
"The country is closing ageing coal-fired plants and facing
reliability and cost challenges at least 10 years earlier than
other Asian countries," said Woodmac senior analyst Le Xu.
Coal is expected to make up 55% of Asia Pacific's fossil
fuel investments until 2030, before shrinking to 30% in the
2030s as gas dominates, said Whitworth.
The region's carbon emissions from power sector is likely to
peak at 7.3 billion tonnes by 2025, equivalent to 1.8 tonnes per
person or less than half the level of most developed countries.
While the region's power sector carbon emissions are
expected to drop by 47% from their 2025 peak, "inertia in the
coal power fleet will prevent Asia Pacific from reaching
carbon-free power by 2050," said Whitworth.
New technologies such as carbon capture and storage and
green fuels including hydrogen, ammonia and biomass into coal
and gas generation will be key in reducing power sector
emissions, said Whitworth.
(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)