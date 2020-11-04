Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

4 November 2020

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of John Paul Formichella to the Board of Directors and as Non-Executive Director of Asia Wealth with immediate effect.

John Paul Formichella

Mr. Formichella is a U.S. trained attorney and a leading expert in the Technology, Media & Telecommunications sector. He has more than 23 years of sophisticated technology transactional experience (5 in Taiwan, 18 in Thailand), covering technology development and licensing projects, data privacy issues, infrastructure and business process outsourcings, systems integrations, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementations, cloud computing and web hosting arrangements, data center and co-location agreements and telecommunications procurements.

Mr. Formichella has also served as an advisor to the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok (“Chamber”) regarding Technology, Media & Telecommunications matters, interacting with both the Office of the United States Trade Representative and United States Department of State on behalf of the Chamber in connection with international trade and telecommunications, and has provided testimony to members of the United States Senate on fact-finding missions in Thailand.

Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cayne added:

John Formichella brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Asia Wealth Group Board both in the corporate and operational arenas with more than 23 years of technology experience. Over the past years in various discussions with John I have been greatly impressed by his drive, energy and knowledge in various areas of technology. I am delighted to strengthen our team with John's arrival and look forward to reporting back to shareholders with further progress going forward.

Further information on John Paul Formichella:

Mr. Formichella currently has an interest of nil ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0% of the Company’s issued share capital.

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding John Paul Formichella that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

