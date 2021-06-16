Asia circles the wagons ahead of Fed, oil eyes 2019 high

* Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* South Korea index reaches record, US stock futures flat
* All eyes on Fed for tapering outlook, dot plots
* Oil extends bull run, in sight of 2019 peak
SYDNEY, June 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares retreated slightly
on Wednesday with investors wary of any hint of hawkishness from
the U.S. Federal Reserve given lofty asset valuations rely so
heavily on an endless supply of super-cheap money.
A looming data dump on Chinese retail sales and industrial
production offered another reason for caution, with some modest
slowdown in annual growth expected.
Moves were mostly modest, apart from the oil market where
Brent hit the highest since April 2019 on a potent mix of
post-pandemic demand and restricted production.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.3%, while Chinese blue chips
fell 1.1%.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5%, but South Korean stocks
rose 0.6% to a record high after five months of effort.
Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were
little changed. EUROSTOXX 50 futures were also flat,
while FTSE futures edged up 0.1%.
Dealers exercised caution ahead of the conclusion of the
Fed's two-day meeting later in the session.
Trading could be choppy around the event as forecasts from
Fed members might read as hawkish, while the news conference
from Fed Chair Jerome Powell has tended to sound dovish.
"We think Chair Powell will indicate officials discussed
talking about tapering, but tapering itself is still someway off
given the Fed remains well short on making substantial progress
on employment with payrolls still 7.3 million below pre-pandemic
levels," said NAB economics director Tapas Strickland.
Key will be Fed members' projections, or dot plots, for
interest rates and whether more now tip a hike in 2023.
Previously only 7 out of 18 had seen such a move.
There could also be some upward movement in inflation
projections for this year and next, given the last two readings
on consumer prices surprised to the high side.
BofA's latest survey of fund managers suggests most are
sanguine on the outlook. Some 72% said inflation was transitory,
while only 23% saw it as permanent.
"Investors are bullishly positioned for permanent growth,
transitory inflation and a peaceful Fed taper via longs in
commodities, cyclicals and financials," said BofA, suggesting
the market was vulnerable to any hint of Fed hawkishness.
The bond market certainly seemed untroubled with 10-year
Treasury yields holding at 1.50%, just above a
recent four-month low of 1.428%.
The Fed's dogged dovishness has kept the dollar generally
restrained, though it did eke out a one-month top overnight
against a basket of currencies. The dollar index was last at
90.519.
The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 110.09,
but short of resistance around 110.33. The euro was holding at
$1.2128, having found support near $1.2090.
In commodity markets, gold was pinned at $1,858 an ounce
and not far from a one-month trough of $1,843.
Copper lost some ground as China confirmed it would
release some reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc to help
contain recent price rises in commodities.
Oil prices continued their bullish run to hit their highest
in more than two years amid signs of stronger demand and still
tight supplies.
Brent climbed 61 cents to $74.60 a barrel and was
aiming for the 2019 peak of $75.63, while U.S. crude
added 54 cents to $72.66.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)