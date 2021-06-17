Asia's July naphtha imports from West to jump, led by U.S. shipments -sources

* July arrivals estimated to reach 2.5 mln T to 2.6 mln T
* U.S. shipments could nearly double to just under 1 mln T
SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Asia is expected to see at
least a 25% jump in western naphtha supplies in July, mainly
from a near doubling of volumes from the Americas, according to
estimates from three Singapore-based traders and Refinitiv.
Traders have boosted western naphtha shipments expecting
higher demand from Asia as three new crackers in South Korea and
China are starting operations in June and July.
The volume of naphtha arriving in Asia from the West is
estimated at 2.5-2.6 million tonnes in July, up from about 2
million tonnes in June, according to the traders and Refinitiv
analyst Krystal Chung. Asia typically receives about 2 million
tonnes of western naphtha each month. <NA-SASWAR-MFZ>
Supply from the Americas, mainly exports from the U.S. gulf
coast, could nearly double to just under 1 million tonnes in
July from June.
"Arbitrage volume is increasing in particular from the
U.S.," one of the traders said, adding that supplies from within
Asia is also rising as refiners have increased output slightly.
While the bulk of U.S. supplies is light naphtha, shipments
of the heavy full range grade are rising, the sources said.
Global trader Vitol has put a suezmax tanker on provisional
charter to load 120,000 tonnes of naphtha from
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp to Japan later this month, shipping
data on Refinitiv showed. Typically, naphtha is shipped in
smaller cargoes of 30,000 to 60,000 tonnes.
Refinitiv's Chung said the last such shipment on a suezmax
arrived in Asia in March.
However, the expected supply surge and weaker margins for
cracker operators over the past weeks have depressed Asia's
naphtha markets.
Petrochemical producers' margins for ethylene, a plastic raw
material, have fallen under $300 per tonne, from more than $500
a few weeks ago, the second trader said.
"Crude oil prices have increased so much that petrochemicals
can't catch up... There is a concern that we might see cracker
run cuts next month."
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)