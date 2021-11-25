Asia's crude oil imports to rebound in November amid SPR uncertainty: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia's imports of
crude oil are likely to have rebounded in November to the
highest this year amid pre-winter buying by top consumers and
despite widespread disquiet among buying countries over high
prices.
Imports by the world's top-consuming region are estimated at
26.35 million barrels per day (bpd) for November by Refinitiv
Oil Research, up strongly from October's 22.55 million bpd.
For most of the year Asia's imports of crude have lagged the
prevailing global narrative of a recovery in demand and tight
market supply, with these factors applying more to North America
and Europe.
However, a rush to secure fuel supplies ahead of the
northern winter prompted refiners across Asia to buy more crude
for November delivery, with all the major importing countries
expected to boost arrivals.
China, the world's biggest crude buyer, is expected to
import 10.47 million bpd in November, up from October's 8.9
million bpd, which was the lowest since September 2018.
However, there are some factors at play that call into
question whether China's resurgent November imports are a flash
in the pan or the start of a renewed uptrend.
Imports are likely to have been boosted by the government
granting new quotas to some independent refiners, which had to
be used by the end of the year.
This led to a flood of buying from the these refiners,
especially of Russian ESPO crude, which saw spot premiums for
the grade rise to their highest since January 2020.
The premium of ESPO over Dubai crude <ESPO-DUB> reached
$6.35 a barrel on Nov. 16, having climbed from a recent low of
$1.90 on Aug. 17.
However, it has subsequently dropped back to around $4.10 a
barrel amid subdued interest from Chinese independents for
January-loading cargoes.
Another factor that may affect China's imports in the first
quarter of next year is the potential for more oil to be sold
from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Beijing has so far been coy about its plans to join the
U.S.-led release of crude stockpiles, saying on Wednesday that
it was working on its own release according to its own needs.
By not making a firm commitment to release crude from its
SPR, China creates uncertainty in the market over its future
import needs, although it's likely that Beijing will take some
action as the messaging has been clear that the authorities
believe oil prices are too high.
SPR UNCERTAINTY
India, Asia's second-biggest crude importer, has committed
to release 5 million barrels from its SPR, which if supplied in
the space of a month would amount to about 161,000 bpd, assuming
a 31-day month.
That would not make too much difference to India's overall
imports, which Refinitiv estimates will rise to 4.41 million bpd
in November from 4.04 million bpd in October, and the highest
since April.
Japan, Asia's third-biggest crude buyer, will release
"several hundred thousand kilolitres" from its SPR, with one
media outlet saying this will amount to about 4.2 million
barrels, a figure that isn't quite two days of demand.
Japan's November imports are on track to reach 3.04 million
bpd, up from 2.54 million bpd in October and the highest since
March 2020.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest crude importer, will also
join the U.S. initiative, but has yet to confirm the amount of
oil it will release from reserves.
Its November imports are estimated at 2.95 million bpd, a
22-month high and up from 2.70 million bpd in October.
Overall, Asia's crude oil imports in November reflect
stronger demand ahead of winter and an ongoing recovery from the
worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The unknown factor is just how much oil will be released
from the SPRs of the region's top importers, and over what
timeframe.
GRAPHIC: Asia crude oil imports vs Brent price: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cIcpVc
