Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia's factory activity grows but Ukraine crisis clouds outlook

03/01/2022 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing face masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia's factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus was having less of an impact of business, but the Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a fresh risk that could disrupt supply chains and worsen cost pressures.

Strong international sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine have jolted markets and boosted oil prices, adding to headaches for Asian economies and businesses already reeling from rising input costs.

"The war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty," Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday after his bank kept interest rates at a record low.

While the conflict in eastern Europe now looms as significant risk for the global economy, indicators from February showed conditions had been gradually improving before the significant escalation in the crisis.

Chinese factory surveys, both official and private sector, showed activity remaining in expansionary territory, pointing to resilience in the world's second-largest economy despite cost pressures.

Manufacturing activity also expanded in Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines as they gradually re-opened their economies even as Omicron infections continued to spread, surveys showed.

But Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February on continued COVID-19 curbs and rising input costs.

The expansion in activity also slowed in Taiwan and Indonesia in a sign of the lingering impact of supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The surveys indicate the fragile state of Asia's recovery even before the Ukraine crisis.

"The most immediate hit from the crisis will come from rising oil prices, which will deal a severe blow to many Asian economies," said Toru Nishihama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

"Russia is a big exporter of gas, rare metals and other goods critical for chip production. That means the crisis could aggravate supply chain disruptions, which would be bad news for countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan."

INFLATION RISKS

China's factory activity returned to growth in February on rising new orders, a private survey showed on Tuesday, although employment remained mired in contraction.

Separately, China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in February, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. It picked up from a reading of 50.1 in January and confounded analysts' estimate of a slowdown to 49.9.

Despite the pick-up, China's official PMI remains well below its pre-pandemic average, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"The upshot is that China's economy appears to have struggled for momentum so far this year," he said.

Japan's PMI slipped to 52.7 in February from 55.4 in January, marking the slowest expansion since September last year.

The spike in commodities prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could prop up inflation and complicate policies for Asian central banks, as they balance the need to arrest an unwelcome rise in inflation and underpin growth.

Malaysia, for one, will wait until the third quarter before raising rates from a record low to support an uneven economic recovery, analysts in a Reuters poll expect.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.17% 352.3852 Delayed Quote.22.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.48% 103.7615 Delayed Quote.11.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aPakistan's Feb consumer prices rise 12.2% y/y - stats bureau
RE
12:31aBharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover resigns
RE
12:29aAsia's factory activity grows but Ukraine crisis clouds outlook
RE
12:28aTIKTOK WAR : How Russia's invasion of Ukraine played to social media's youngest audience
RE
12:23aHong Kong residents brace for citywide lockdown as leader calls for calm
RE
12:22aIn surprise move, Toshiba CEO resigns amid opposition to restructuring plans
RE
12:20aPhilippines raises $8.9 bln via retail treasury bonds
RE
12:17aSaudi Arabia's Nahdi Medical set to raise up to 5.11 billion riyals in IPO
RE
12:17aMastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
RE
12:15aHong Kong residents brace for citywide lockdown as leader calls for calm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOPWRAP 11-Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
3Shell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP
4Zoom forecasts annual revenue, profit below estimates
5After sanctions barrage, Russia's emerging market allies explore workar..

HOT NEWS