Asia shares gain ground, hefty Fed rate hike seen priced in

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed on
Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York
trading on the view that an expected hefty Federal Reserve
interest rate hike this week to tackle inflation had been priced
into the market.
Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the
actions of the U.S. central bank are driving market sentiment as
traders position themselves for a rising interest rate
environment.
European markets were set for a higher open with pan-region
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.37%, German DAX futures
adding 0.53% and FTSE futures rising 0.61%. U.S.
stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, advanced 0.22%.
"Many investors have already fully priced in a rise of 75
basis points at the Fed's meeting this week," said Zhang Zihua,
chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.
"The market will now pay close attention to the tone of
speech coming out of the meeting. As long as the Fed officials
don't deliver strong hawkish remarks, stock markets could
(further) rebound."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.2 % while Australian shares
climbed 1.2%.
In Japan, where trade resumed after a national holiday, the
Nikkei advanced 0.48% with technology stocks largely
driving the climb.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.2% higher
while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.2%.
Sentiment in Hong Kong was also boosted after the government
flagged that change to its controversial COVID-19 hotel
quarantine policy for all arrivals was coming soon, saying it
wanted an "orderly opening-up".
On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite
rebounded after logging their worst weekly percentage
drop since June, as markets were fully priced for a rise in
interest rates of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's
Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.
The S&P 500 gained 0.69%, the Nasdaq added 0.76% while the
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.64%.
Markets are priced for rates to climb as high as 4.5% by
early 2023, compared with the Fed's current 2.25%-2.5% policy
rate range.
Higher interest rates have caused a sell-off in government
bonds. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was at 3.4848%, after hitting 3.518% on Monday, its highest
level since April 2011.
The two-year yield, a barometer of future
inflation expectations, touched 3.9473% after climbing to a
fresh almost 15-year high of 3.970%.
It is not just in the United States that interest rate rises
are expected. Most of the central banks meeting this week - from
Switzerland to South Africa - are expected to hike, with markets
split on whether the Bank of England will move by 50 or 75 basis
points.
China's central bank went its own way though, cutting on
Monday a repo rate by 10 basis points to support its ailing
economy.
The other exception is the Bank of Japan, also due to meet
this week and which has shown no sign of abandoning its
ultra-easy yield curve policy despite a drastic slide in the
yen.
Higher U.S. Treasury yields have helped strengthen the
dollar and made gold less attractive.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six counterparts, was 0.046% stronger at 109.59. The New Zealand
dollar, which is sensitive to the global growth
outlook, fell 0.5% to its lowest since May 2020 at $0.5923.
Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at
$1,671.93 per ounce.
U.S. crude ticked up 0.03% to $85.76 a barrel. Brent
crude rose to $92.12 per barrel.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)