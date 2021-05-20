Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia shares perk up as receding inflation fears lift Wall Street

05/20/2021 | 10:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%.

Taiwan's tech-heavy stock index climbed 1.8%, leading gains in the region, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3%.

For the week, an index of stocks across Asia-Pacific was set for a 1.9% advance.

Futures pointed to a further 0.3% rise for the S&P 500 later in the global day, following a more than 1% jump on Thursday.

Tech stocks led those gains as Treasury yields declined following a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading. A decline in commodity prices, particularly oil, also undermined the thesis for too-hot inflation.

"It's still a market trying to work out where inflation is going to go, and what that might mean for Fed policy somewhere down the line," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

The drop in oil prices accompanied by lower bond yields has changed sentiment very quickly, he said.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists' expectations of 43.0, a Reuters poll found, and cast doubt on how fast the economy can continue to heat up.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, but jobless rolls swelled in early May, which could temper expectations for an acceleration in employment growth this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.8%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held Thursday's more-than 4 basis-point decline to hover around 1.635% in Asia.

Oil prices recovered slightly after steep drops on Thursday, when diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude was 0.2% higher at $65.21 a barrel after slumping 2.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4% to $62.16 a barrel following a 2.1% tumble.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar was hovering near multi-month lows following its steepest slide in about two weeks on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was at 89.755, little changed after the previous session's 0.4% decline.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered to around $41,650 on Friday following a wild ride this week that saw it plunge as low as $30,066 on Wednesday for the first time since late January.

The digital token rebounded after prominent backers such as Ark Invest's Cathie Wood and Tesla's Elon Musk indicated their support.

Wednesday's brutal selloff was triggered by worries over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors.

No. 2 cryptocurrency ether was trading around $2,900 following a drop to as low as $1,850 on Wednesday.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Kevin Buckland


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARK INNOVATION ETF ACC - USD 3.52% 106.59 Delayed Quote.-17.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.19% 0.77557 Delayed Quote.0.35%
BITCOIN - EURO 0.45% 33217.26 Real-time Quote.30.32%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.33% 40544.96 Real-time Quote.29.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.4176 Delayed Quote.3.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.82793 Delayed Quote.4.97%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.07% 11677.87 Delayed Quote.0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.013699 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.77% 13535.738906 Delayed Quote.3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.71855 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
S&P 500 1.06% 4159.12 Delayed Quote.9.90%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.08% 554.3837 Delayed Quote.30.62%
TESLA, INC. 4.14% 586.78 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
WTI 0.08% 62.131 Delayed Quote.35.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited
RE
12:10aCoronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views
RE
12:04aMalaysia's April CPI rises 4.7% year-on-year, fastest since 2017
RE
12:01aS.korea approves moderna's covid-19 vaccine - drug safety ministry
RE
05/20MARKETS AND MARKETS  : FRP Rebar Market worth $344 million by 2026
PU
05/20PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN  : Completion of official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev...
PU
05/20India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections
RE
05/20Most base metals fall on China price curb fears
RE
05/20Gold slips; set for third weekly gain on inflation jitters, weak dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as traders shrug off taper talk
3Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies
4U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%
5Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency

HOT NEWS