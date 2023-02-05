Asia shares skid, dollar firm as yields spike

*
Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
*
U.S. stock futures slip, Nikkei up 0.7%
*
Yen skids as market eyes possible BOJ governor
*
Investors ponder U.S. rates with host of Fed speakers due
SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday
after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and
globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested
interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for
longer.
Bond markets took a beating in the wake of stunning reports
on jobs and services, catching speculators very short of dollars
and sending the currency sharply higher.
The dollar extended its rally on the yen to a three-week top
of 132.60 on Monday amid reports the Japanese
government had offered the job of central bank governor to the
current deputy, Masayoshi Amamiya.
Amamiya has been closely involved with the Bank of Japan's
current super-easy policies and is considered by markets to be
more dovish than some other contenders.
The early gains were later pared to 131.80 yen but still
helped the dollar hold firm on a basket of currencies at 103.050
, having jumped 1.2% on Friday. The euro was huddled at
$1.0790 after shedding 1.1% on Friday.
In equity markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1.9%, with South Korea
down 1.0%. Chinese blue chips lost 1.6%.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.7%, encouraged by hopes the
BOJ would keep policy easy. EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell
0.6% and FTSE futures 0.3%.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased
0.3% as the stellar January payrolls report forced investors to
price in the risk of more hikes from the Federal Reserve, and
less chance of cuts later in the year.
"The employment report changed the landscape of labor
markets, increasing the possibility of a soft-landing scenario
where the economy avoids a severe contraction while
inflation/wage growth continues to moderate," said analysts at
Nomura.
"We believe economic conditions will remain too firm for the
Fed to cut rates in 2023."
BOND REVERSAL
Futures are almost fully priced for a quarter point
rate rise in March, and likely another in May, leaving the peak
at 5.0% from 4.9% ahead of the jobs data.
Likewise, yields on two-year Treasuries were now
up at 4.35%, compared to 4.09% before the data, while 10-year
yields climbed to 3.55%.
A host of Fed officials are set to speak this week, led by
Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, and the tone could be hawkish.
Policy makers from the European Central Bank and the Bank of
England will also be making appearances.
Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan, noted
recent surveys on manufacturing globally had also shown a bounce
in January.
"The data decisively quiet the near-term recession
narrative," wrote Kasman in a note. "It appears that underlying
growth momentum did not materially slip through a noisy turn
into the new year, and the U.S. expansion remains firmly on its
feet."
"Importantly, we see material risk that developed market
rates will need to rise well above market estimates of terminal
rates for the cycle, even as we expect the Fed to signal a pause
next quarter."
Higher rates, and thus yields, will stretch equity
valuations and challenge the market's bullish outlook for assets
including commodities.
Gold, for one, slid 2% on Friday and was last holding at
$1,875 an ounce.
Oil futures steadied on Monday, having lost 3%
post-payrolls. Brent edged up 22 cents to $80.16, while
U.S. crude firmed 15 cents to $73.54 per barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)