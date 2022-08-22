Asia shares slip, dollar strong as yuan weakens

* Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Nikkei slips 0.5%, S&P 500 futures down 0.5%
* China trims lending rates, yuan lowest since Sept 2020
* Mood cautious ahead of Powell speech at Jackson Hole
* Dollar keeps climbing, bond yields rising
SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday
and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth
as most central banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing
by China served only to highlight troubles in its property
market.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of
policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks
are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on
policy.
"We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and
there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no
explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for
September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.
"For markets, a bland delivery like that could be
underwhelming."
Futures are fully priced for another hike in
September, with the only question being whether it will be 50 or
75 basis points. Rates are seen reaching 3.5% to 3.75% by year
end.
A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise
rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed
towards a higher peak.
One exception to the tightening trend is China, where the
central bank trimmed some key lending rates by between 5 and 15
basis points on Monday in a bid to support a slowing economy and
a stressed housing sector.
Unease over China's economy tipped the yuan to a 23-month
low, while pressuring stocks across the region.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell a further 0.6%, though Chinese blue chips
did manage to gain 0.7%.
South Korea's KOSPI shed 1.3% while Japan's Nikkei
fell 0.5%, though it has drawn support from the recent
sharp reversal in the yen.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures lost 0.2% and FTSE futures
0.1%. S&P 500 futures eased 0.5% and Nasdaq
futures 0.6%.
The S&P 500 has repeatedly failed to clear its 200-day
moving average around 4,320 and ended last week down 1.2%.
BofA's latest survey of investors found most were still
bearish, though 88% did expect lower inflation over time, the
highest proportion since the financial crisis.
"That helps explain this month's rotation into equities,
tech and discretionary, and out of defensives," said BofA
strategist Michael Hartnett. "Relative to history, investors are
still long defensives and short cyclicals."
He remained a cautious bear, given rising interest rates,
and recommended fading further S&P rallies above 4,328.
YIELDS SPIKE
Equity valuations were not helped by a steep rise in global
bond yields last week. British 10-year yields climbed by the
most in five years following a shock inflation report, while
bund yields jumped on a sky-high rise in German producer prices.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose 14 basis points
over the week and last stood at 2.98%, while the curve remained
deeply inverted to reflect the risk of recession.
The general air of global uncertainty has tended to boost
the U.S. dollar as the most liquid of safe havens, leaving it up
at 108.22 on a basket of currencies. Last week, it jumped
2.3% in its best performance since April 2020.
"The USD can track above 110.00 this week if the August
flash PMIs for the major economies show a further slowing in
economic growth or contraction in activity," said Joseph
Capurso, head of international economics at CBA, referring to
surveys of manufacturing due on Tuesday.
"We also expect Powell to deliver a hawkish message about
inflation, in line with recent comments from other Fed officials
supporting the USD."
The dollar was firm at 137.25 yen, having shot up
2.5% last week, while the euro was struggling at $1.0036
after losing 2.2% last week.
Minutes of the European Central Bank's last policy meeting
are due this week and are likely to sound hawkish, since they
decided to hike by 50 basis points.
The rise in the dollar has been a setback for gold, which
was pinned at $1,745 an ounce.
Oil prices were also under pressure, amid worries about
global demand and the high dollar, as well as consultations
between the United States and the European Union on Iran's
response to the latest nuclear pact proposal.
Brent was down $1.23 at $95.49, while U.S. crude
lost $1.24 to $89.53 per barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Clarence Fernandez)