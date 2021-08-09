Asia stocks fight back, gold slides and oil takes a spill

* Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Gold drops more than 4% at one stage, oil prices slide
* Strong U.S. jobs report brings Fed tapering nearer
* Rising Treasury yields lift dollar to 4mth top on euro
SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares fought back from
early losses on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices
briefly spooked sentiment, while the dollar reached four-month
highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond
yields.
Markets were shaken early by a sudden dive in gold as a
break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales to take it as low as
$1,684 an ounce. It was last down 1.3% at $1,740.
Brent also sank 2% on concerns the spread of the Delta
variant of the coronavirus would temper travel demand.
Holidays in Tokyo and Singapore made for thin trading
conditions, adding to the volatility. Yet after an initial fall,
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
recovered to be up 0.1%.
They were helped by China's blue chips index which
added 1.3%. Japan's Nikkei was shut but futures
were trading a modest 20 points below Friday's close.
Nasdaq futures slipped 0.3% and S&P 500 futures
0.2%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures
both dipped 0.2%.
Chinese trade data out over the weekend undershot forecasts,
while figures out Monday showed inflation slowed to 1% in July
offering no barrier to more policy stimulus.
The U.S. Senate came closer to passing a $1 trillion
infrastructure package, though it still has to go through the
House.
Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S.
payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to
winding back its stimulus.
"There is not a lot of disagreement on a taper announcement
coming sometime between September-December followed by actual
tapering sometime between November and January," said Rodrigo
Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.
However, the pace of tapering was still up in the air and
would decide when an actual rate hike came, he said. The Fed is
currently buying $120 billion of assets a month, so a $20
billion taper would end the programme in six months whilst a $10
billion tapering approach would take a year.
The spread of the Delta variant could argue for a longer
taper with U.S. cases back to levels seen in last winter's surge
with more than 66,000 people hospitalised.
Figures for July CPI due this week are also expected to
confirm inflation has peaked, with prices for second hand
vehicles finally easing back after huge gains.
There are four Fed officials speaking this week and will no
doubt offer enough grist for markets looking for clues on the
timing of tapering.
In the meantime, stocks have been mostly underpinned by a
robust U.S. earnings season. BofA analysts noted S&P 500
companies were tracking a 15% beat on second quarter earnings
with 90% having reported.
"However, companies with earnings beats have seen muted
reactions on their stock price the day following earnings
releases, and misses have been penalized," they wrote in a note.
"Guidance is stronger than average but consensus estimates
for two-year growth suggest a slowdown amid macro concerns."
Financials firmed on Friday as a steeper yield curve is seen
benefiting bank earnings, while also penalising the tech sector
where valuations are sky high.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes were up at 1.30%
in the wake of the jobs report, having hit their lowest since
February last week at 1.177%.
That jump gave the dollar a broad lift and knocked the euro
back to $1.1760, and briefly to its lowest since April at
$1.1740. The dollar likewise climbed to 110.22 yen and
away from last week's trough of 108.71.
That took the U.S. currency index up to 92.882 and
nearer to the July peak of 93.194.
Oil prices eased further after suffering their largest
weekly drop in four months amid worries coronavirus travel
restrictions would threaten bullish expectations for demand.
Brent fell $1.29 to $69.41 a barrel, while U.S. crude
lost $1.34 to $66.94.
