Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Asia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult

03/22/2021 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian stocks turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment.

The dollar was trading almost 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0520, the sharpest move since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in another of their periodic crises.

The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

"The authorities will be left with two choices, either it pledges to use interest rates to stabilise markets, or it imposes capital controls," said Per Hammarlund, senior EM strategist at SEB Research.

"Given the increasingly authoritarian approach that President Erdogan has taken, capital controls are looking like the most likely choice."

The uncertainty saw Japan's Nikkei fall 1.6%, partly on speculation Japanese retail investors could face losses on large long positions in the high-yielding lira.

The ripples were more modest elsewhere with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan actually adding 0.3%, aided by a 0.7% rise in Chinese blue chips.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.3% and FTSE futures 0.2%. Nasdaq futures firmed 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures dithered either side of flat.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes edged down five basis points to 1.68%, suggesting some favoured safe havens.

Investors are still struggling to deal with the recent surge in U.S. bond yields, which has left equity valuations for some sectors, particularly tech, looking stretched.

Bonds had another wobble on Friday when the Federal Reserve decided not to extend a capital concession for banks, which could lessen their demand for Treasuries.

The damage was limited, however, by the Fed's promise to work on the rules to prevent strains in the financial system.

A host of Fed officials speak this week, including three appearances by Chair Jerome Powell, providing plenty of opportunity for more volatility in markets.

WATCHING EMERGING MARKETS

Monday's tumble in the lira saw the yen firm modestly, with notable gains on the euro and Australian dollar. That in turn dragged the euro down slightly on the dollar to $1.1890.

After an initial slip, the dollar soon steadied at 108.80 yen, while the dollar index was down slightly at 91.973.

Also supporting the yen were concerns Japanese retail investors that have built long lira positions, a popular trade for the yield-hungry sector, might be squeezed out and trigger another round of lira selling.

Still, analysts at Citi doubted that the episode would lead to widespread pressure on emerging markets, noting the last time the lira slid in 2020, there was little spillover.

"In terms of impact on other parts of the high-yielding EM, we believe that will be quite limited," Citi said in a note.

There was scant sign of safe-haven demand for gold, which eased 0.2% to $1,741 an ounce.

Oil prices fell anew, having shed almost 7% last week as concerns about global demand prompted speculators to take profits on long positions after a long bull run. [O/R]

Brent was off 32 cents at $64.21 a barrel, while U.S. crude for May fell 33 cents to $61.10.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Christian Schmollinger)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.71% 32627.97 Delayed Quote.6.60%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.79% 3837.02 Delayed Quote.8.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 12866.989225 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.76% 13215.23504 Delayed Quote.2.54%
NIKKEI 225 -1.41% 29792.05 Real-time Quote.8.56%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3913.1 Delayed Quote.4.18%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:47aAsia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult
RE
03/21Danish Red Cross launches volcano catastrophe bond
RE
03/21Bond managers say pace of rise in U.S. bond yields "unsettling"
RE
03/21Benchmark German bonds rise, set to end week unscathed from U.S. sell-off
RE
03/20British health minister says will look at infection rates at home and abroad when making decisions on intl travel
RE
03/19Rise in bond yields reflects economic optimism -Fed's Barkin
RE
03/19Fed will raise rates when economy meets conditions, Barkin says
RE
03/19EXPLAINER : What rising bond yields mean for markets
RE
03/19Stocks fall on bond yield spike, Sino-U.S. diplomatic clash
RE
03/19Investors pour record money into equities even as bond yields rise - BofA
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXTDC LIMITED : NEXTDC : Centorrino meeting Multi-Cloud demand
2CROWN RESORTS LIMITED : CROWN RESORTS : Blackstone proposal values Australian casino operator Crown at $6.2 bi..
3In India, Reliance Retail's private labels revolution spooks global consumer goods makers
4U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech
5MEITUAN : MEITUAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ