Asia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade

SYDNEY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks pushed ahead on
Monday with investors wagering markets can weather whatever
comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including
the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.
European shares prepared to follow suit, with pan-region
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.33% in early deals. German
DAX futures gained 0.29% and FTSE futures edged
up 0.16%.
Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minster Boris
Johnson warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases of the variant,
but again markets are counting on vaccines to limit the economic
fallout.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to signal a faster
tapering of asset buying this week, and thus an earlier start to
rate hikes. It will also update the dot plots for rates over the
next couple of years.
The market is already well ahead, with a rise to 0.25% fully
priced in by May and rates of 0.75% by year end.
Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of
England and the Bank of Japan and all are heading toward
normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.
The market's measured reaction to Friday's U.S. inflation
report suggests much is already priced in on policy, though with
so many meetings there is the risk of a surprise or two.
"The outlook of global monetary policy in transition across
multiple geographies at varying speeds is a recipe for
volatility, and one could argue so are increased risks around
the virus," said John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at
NatWest Markets.
"All the noise and cross-currents means volatility is the
most likely outcome."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3%, after bouncing 1.7% last week.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8%, as a survey of large
manufacturers found sentiment was the best since late 2018.
Chinese stocks added 0.9% to last week's 3.1% jump
amid hopes for more stimulus after Beijing's recent loosening of
bank reserve requirements.
Wall Street also looked to extend its gains with Nasdaq
futures and S&P 500 futures both up 0.3%.
The Treasury market has taken the risk of earlier Fed hikes
with equanimity, perhaps in the belief that it will mean lower
inflation over the long run and a lower peak for the cash rate.
Yields on 10-year notes did rise 12 basis points
last week, but at 1.49% remain well below the high for the year
at 1.776%.
The prospect of a more aggressive Fed has been supportive of
the U.S. dollar, though it has flattened out in recent days.
"We think the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed is set
high, so unless it delivers a major revision to its forward
guidance, the dollar rally looks due a pause," said Jonathan
Petersen, a market economist at Capital Economics.
"That said, there is scope for the greenback to appreciate
further over the course of next year."
On Monday, the dollar index was firm at 96.157,
having held between 95.848 and 96.594 for the past week or so.
The dollar was a shade softer on the yen at 113.54,
while the euro dipped to $1.1299 having spent the last
two weeks in a tight $1.1226/$1.1382 range.
In commodity markets, gold was busy going nowhere at $1,785
an ounce after gaining only fleeting support from the
lofty U.S. inflation reading.
Oil prices extended their bounce, having broken a six-week
losing streak with gains of around 8% last week.
Brent climbed 92 cents early Monday to $76.07 a
barrel, while U.S. crude added 99 cents to $72.66.
