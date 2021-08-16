Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

08/16/2021 | 01:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations.

Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there.

"Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman.

"China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added. "With these drags building in recent weeks we have been lowering 2H21 regional growth forecasts."

There was added uncertainty about the possible geopolitical implications of the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and what it mean for political stability in the region.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5%, nudging back toward the lows for the year touched last month.

Chinese blue chips were hanging onto gains of 0.2%, perhaps in anticipation of a more aggressive policy easing from Beijing.

"The data will likely intensify speculation of further reserve requirement cuts in the weeks ahead and be positive for bonds," wrote analysts at TD Securities in a note.

"The central bank is also unlikely to welcome appreciation of the CNY on a trade weighted basis, while limiting CNY appreciation vs USD."

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7%, though economic growth topped forecasts for the June quarter.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were both down 0.2%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.5% and FTSE futures 0.6%.

CONSUMER CHILL

Wall Street had managed fresh records last week even as a survey showed a shock slump in U.S. consumer sentiment to the lowest since 2011 amid Delta fears.

The dismal report and China's slowdown combined to pull 10-year Treasury yields down to 1.25%, a drop of 11 basis points in just two sessions.

That also wiped out a week of gains for the dollar, sending it back to 92.517 against a basket of currencies from a near five-month top of 93.195.

The euro climbed to $1.1791 and away from major chart support at $1.1740, while the dollar recoiled to 109.39 yen leaving behind last week's peak of 110.79.

Kim Mundy, a senior currency strategist at CBA, argued the dollar could rally this week if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting confirm a hawkish shift on tapering.

The minutes are out on Wednesday while Fed chair Jerome Powell is speaking on Tuesday.

"We expect the FOMC to announce it will taper its monthly asset purchases in September if the August payrolls is strong," said Mundy.

"We judge a tapering announcement next month is not widely expected, so if the minutes show the FOMC discussed the possibility of announcing a taper as soon as September, we expect the dollar to jump."

In Asia, the Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on reports the country's Prime Minister was about to resign.

In commodity markets, gold extended its bounce to $1,778 in the wake of a sudden stop-loss tumble to $1,684 at the start of last week.

Oil prices eased partly on concerns coronavirus travel restrictions would hurt demand, particularly in China.

Brent fell 78 cents to $69.81 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 80 cents to $67.64.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast & Shri Navaratnam.)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33aIsraeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clash -Palestinian official
RE
01:32aIndonesia proposes $188 bln 2022 budget with shrinking fiscal deficit
RE
01:29aAsia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles
RE
01:28aUNICREDIT : Morgan stanley raises target price to eur 13 from eur 12.5
RE
01:20aOil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters
RE
01:19aThai Q2 GDP thumps forecasts, but COVID-19 hampers recovery
RE
01:15aU.S. investors lean on blank-check firms in search for energy transition targets
RE
01:11aU.S banks walk tightrope of encouraging, but not mandating vaccines
RE
01:07aREFILE-UPDATE 1-Oil prices slide as Chinese fuel demand falters
RE
01:07aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh
4SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : Sydney Airport rejects improved $16.8 bln buyout bid, open to higher offer
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to acquire Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million

HOT NEWS