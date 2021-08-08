Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill

08/08/2021 | 10:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at an electronic board at a brokerage house in Beijing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields.

Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales to take it as low as $1,684 an ounce. It was last down 1.4% at $1,738.

Brent also sank 2% on concerns the spread of the Delta variant would temper travel demand.

Holidays in Tokyo and Singapore made for thin trading conditions, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5%.

Japan's Nikkei was shut but futures were trading 100 points below Friday's close. Nasdaq futures slipped 0.4% and S&P 500 futures 0.3%.

Chinese trade data out over the weekend undershot forecasts, while figures out Monday showed inflation slowed to 1% in July offering no barrier to more policy stimulus.

China's blue chips index were a fraction firmer.

The U.S. Senate came closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, though it still has to go through the House.

Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S. payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to winding back its stimulus.

"There is not a lot of disagreement on a taper announcement coming sometime between September-December followed by actual tapering sometime between November and January," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

However, the pace of tapering was still up in the air and would decide when an actual rate hike came, he said. The Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets a month, so a $20 billion taper would end the programme in six months whilst a $10 billion tapering approach would take a year.

The spread of the Delta variant could argue for a longer taper with U.S. cases back to levels seen in last winter's surge with more than 66,000 people hospitalised.

Figures for July CPI due this week are also expected to confirm inflation has peaked, with prices for second hand vehicles finally easing back after huge gains.

There are four Fed officials speaking this week and will no doubt offer their own take on tapering.

In the meantime, stocks have been mostly underpinned by a robust U.S. earnings season. BofA analysts noted S&P 500 companies were tracking a 15% beat on second quarter earnings with 90% having reported.

"However, companies with earnings beats have seen muted reactions on their stock price the day following earnings releases, and misses have been penalized," they wrote in a note.

"Guidance is stronger than average but consensus estimates for two-year growth suggest a slowdown amid macro concerns."

Financials firmed on Friday as a steeper yield curve is seen benefiting bank earnings, while also penalising the tech sector where valuations are sky high.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes were up at 1.30% in the wake of the jobs report, having hit their lowest since February last week at 1.177%.

That jump gave the dollar a broad lift and knocked the euro back to $1.1754, and briefly to its lowest since April at $1.1740. The dollar likewise climbed to 110.22 yen and away from last week's trough of 108.71.

That took the U.S. currency index up to 92.882 and nearer to the July peak of 93.194.

Oil prices eased further after suffering their largest weekly drop in four months amid worries coronavirus travel restrictions would threaten bullish expectations for demand.

Brent fell $1.44 to $69.26 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost $1.38 to $66.90.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 31.97 mln, death toll at 428,309 - health ministry
RE
12:02aAlibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:01aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 447 - health ministry
RE
12:01aMalaysia's June industrial production
RE
08/09INNOFACTOR OYJ : Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG
AQ
08/08India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases - govt statement
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/08Indonesia's Pertamina takes over Rokan block operations from Chevron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
2Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans
3Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million unit sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
4WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: How Volkswagen stalled in China
5RENAULT : RENAULT : France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

HOT NEWS