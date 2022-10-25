Asia stocks struggle as Xi's leadership team spooks markets

*
Onshore yuan slumps to 15-yr low
HK tech shares attempt rebound, but little momentum
Alphabet, Microsoft earnings ahead
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) -
Asian equities wallowed around lows hit early in the
pandemic on Tuesday, while China's yuan slumped to a nearly
15-year trough as investors were rattled by President Xi
Jinping's growing power.
U.S. and European futures were flat as
investors awaited corporate earnings from heavyweights including
Alphabet and Microsoft.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
fell to the lowest since April 2020 before an
attempted rebound in beaten-down Hong Kong tech shares dragged
it back to flat.
The Hang Seng Tech index was up 3% in the
afternoon, but after falling nearly 10% on Monday and being down
almost 50% this year it was cold comfort for investors.
"A short-term technical rebound is the main factor for
today's rise," said Kenny Ng, a strategist at China Everbright
Securities in Hong Kong. "(The) cumulative decline of Hong Kong
stocks is deep."
Japan's Nikkei rose 1%.
Elsewhere the dollar was a fraction weaker - with the
euro firm ahead of an expected European Central Bank rate hike
later this week - and sterling finding some support from a hope
that incoming Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak
brings stability.
Gilts had jumped on Monday after Sunak cruised to
victory in the Conservative Party leadership race. He will
become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday and
challenges lie ahead for its youngest leader in modern times.
"While the premium associated with September's reckless
fiscal policy actions may have been removed, that does not take
us back to a neutral view on sterling," said RBC Capital
Markets' chief currency strategist Adam Cole.
"The UK's structural imbalances existed before those
policy changes and they are still a longer-term concern."
Sterling was last up 0.2% to $1.1302. The euro
held at $0.9875, and after two days of being whacked
lower by probable intervention the dollar was steady at 148.92
Japanese yen - not far below Friday's highs.
Treasuries were broadly steady with the benchmark yield
on 10-year U.S. government debt at 4.2047%. The Fed
Funds rate is expected to peak at 4.50%-4.75% or higher in Q1
2023, according to 49 of 80 economists in
a Reuters poll
.
CHINA FLIGHT
Chinese markets remained volatile and jittery following
Monday's withering selloff in Hong Kong. Xi Jinping's
new leadership team
has raised worries that China will increasingly prioritise
the state at the cost of the private sector.
China's yuan fell about 0.6% to 7.3090 on
Tuesday and mainland stocks struggled to hold steady. The Hang
Seng was last 0.1% lower and there are signs that
weakness in the yuan and China's outlook are rippling across
Asia.
"Conflict between Beijing's security and economic
(growth) objectives have been rendered starker," said Vishnu
Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
"A clean sweep of the Politburo Standing Committee by Xi
loyalists, and a conspicuous absence of technocrats likely to be
more focussed on firing up the economy, suggests that
economic revival policies may be subordinated."
South Korea's won hit a 13-year low on
Tuesday. Indonesia's hitherto resilient rupiah has hit
the skids and even the second 100 basis point
rate hike
in a month is struggling to contain a slide in the
Vietnamese dong.
Later in the day tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet
report results along with some bellwether firms such as General
Motors, UPS, General Electric and
Coca-Cola.
The European Central Bank meets this week and is widely
expected to raise rates by 75 basis points.
In commodities markets, gold prices were flat at
$1,648 per ounce, while benchmark Brent crude futures
were steady at $93.20 per barrel.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga. Editing by Gerry Doyle and
Christian Schmollingr)