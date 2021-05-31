Asian Agri Distributes Food Packages in Jambi Province

Jambi, 7 May 2021 - To commemorate Lebaran, Asian Agri today distributed food packages to the needy in Handil Jaya Village, Jelutung District, Jambi Province. This was to help support the basic needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lebaran packages were distributed at a symbolic handover ceremony attended by RH Hasyim, the head of RT 04, Handil Jaya sub-district, and Asian Agri Manager for Social Security and License (SSL) Plantation 3, Jambi Region, Liharman Purba.

Mr Liharman said that the basic food packages, which comprised five kilograms of rice and two kilograms of sugar, represented the company's care for its surrounding communities. 'This basic food package distribution is part of our Eid al-Fitr corporate citizenship activities for the people in the Jambi region. The packages help to ease the burden on the community, especially during this pandemic,' said Liharman.

Mr Liharman encouraged the community to always remain vigilant on matters related to health protocols, so that everyone could play a part in fighting the Covid-19 virus. 'Hopefully we will remain in the protection of God the Almighty. Happy fasting and let us celebrate this Eid with a peaceful heart,' he explained.

Mr RH Hasyim expressed his gratitude for Asian Agri's Eid al-Fitr basic food packages for the less fortunate in the community.

'I am sure that the underprivileged will feel happy and grateful to receive this assistance. Hopefully this assistance can also ease their burden. Once again, many thanks to the management of Asian Agri Jambi region,' said Hasyim.

Asian Agri is a palm oil producer that is part of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies. RGE manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations.

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers. Founded in 1979, the company today manages 100,000 hectares of plantation land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri currently works with 30,000 Plasma Scheme smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, and independent smallholders who manage a total 41,000 hectares.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy since 1994 and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri (PT Inti Indosawit Subur) is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) since 2006. More than 86% of its owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of Plasma Scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All its owned plantations and those owned by scheme smallholders ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified since 2014. In 2019, the company also achieved 100% ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's laboratory at the Center for Research and Development in Tebing Tinggi is accredited by the National Accreditation Committee under the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA).

For further information, please contact:

Lidya Veronica

Media Relations

E-mail: lidya_veronika@asianagri.com