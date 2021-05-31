Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Asian Agri : Distributes Thousands of Basic Food Packages in North Sumatra to Usher in Eid Al-Fitr

05/31/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medan, 12 May 2021 - Asian Agri distributed 1,885 basic food packages to the needy in the community near its North Sumatra operations from Saturday (8/5) to Wednesday (12/5). This assistance is led by the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

The packages were handed over by the management of the Asian Agri North Sumatra team to village leaders, who would later distribute underprivileged members and families in the village in accordance with safe distancing measures.

One of the plantation units providing the basic food packages is PT Ranto Sinar Karsa (PT RSK) Kebun Pangkat which is located in Sennah Village, Pangkatan sub-district, North Sumatra. The packages were handed over by the Manager of PT RSK, Rizal Sianipar and Public Relations Officers, Hariadi and KTU, M.Danu.

'We provide basic food assistance comprising a total 150 packages to the three villages around PT RSK, namely Sennah village, Pangkat village, and Tanjung Harapan village. We hope this assistance can ease the burden on the people as they usher in Eid al-Fitr,' said Rizal.

'We will continue to attend to the needs of the community through our CSR programs. The distribution of basic food packages to the needy people is something that we are proud to do every year. The assistance will be very meaningful, especially for the needy people in these uncertain times. Each package contains five kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar and one bottle of syrup,' Hariadi added.

The Head of Pangkat Village, Hazrul Selamat Rambe, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to PT RSK. According to Mr Hazrul, the assistance would help the community in their Eid al-Fitr celebrations during the pandemic.

'The basic food packages provide some of the much needed necessities for the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Village Head, I am very grateful and appreciate the assistance from PT RSK (Asian Agri). I hope this good relationship will continue, I also wish the company great success and all its employees good health,' said Hazrul.

Asian Agri is a palm oil producer that is part of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies. RGE manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations.

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers. Founded in 1979, the company today manages 100,000 hectares of plantation land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri currently works with 30,000 Plasma Scheme smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, and independent smallholders who manage a total 41,000 hectares.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy since 1994 and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri (PT Inti Indosawit Subur) is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) since 2006. More than 86% of its owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of Plasma Scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All its owned plantations and those owned by scheme smallholders ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified since 2014. In 2019, the company also achieved 100% ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's laboratory at the Center for Research and Development in Tebing Tinggi is accredited by the National Accreditation Committee under the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA).

For further information, please contact:

Lidya Veronica
Media Relations
E-mail: lidya_veronika@asianagri.com

Disclaimer

Asian Agri Group published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pExclusive-G7 to back minimum global corporate tax and support economy - draft
RE
12:44pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN  : Minister Ng announces the launch of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund
PU
12:37pFrench judges question fugitive former Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn in Beirut
RE
12:36pWORLD BANK  : Readout from World Bank Group President David Malpass's Meeting with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland
PU
12:33pVisco says ECB will counter any unjustified interest rate rises
RE
12:31pSpain's telcos freed from network access obligation
RE
12:29pOil trades near $70 a barrel on improving demand outlook
RE
12:22pASIAN AGRI  : Distributes Thousands of Basic Food Packages in North Sumatra to Usher in Eid Al-Fitr
PU
12:21pCD Projekt Q1 net profit misses expectations
RE
12:02pArgentina suspends 12 beef export operations as conflict over ban deepens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Advanced Micro Devices, AstraZeneca, Bodycote, Medtronic, Ulta Beauty...
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
3Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
5PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

HOT NEWS