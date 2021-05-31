Asian Agri : Distributes Thousands of Basic Food Packages in North Sumatra to Usher in Eid Al-Fitr

Medan, 12 May 2021 - Asian Agri distributed 1,885 basic food packages to the needy in the community near its North Sumatra operations from Saturday (8/5) to Wednesday (12/5). This assistance is led by the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

The packages were handed over by the management of the Asian Agri North Sumatra team to village leaders, who would later distribute underprivileged members and families in the village in accordance with safe distancing measures.

One of the plantation units providing the basic food packages is PT Ranto Sinar Karsa (PT RSK) Kebun Pangkat which is located in Sennah Village, Pangkatan sub-district, North Sumatra. The packages were handed over by the Manager of PT RSK, Rizal Sianipar and Public Relations Officers, Hariadi and KTU, M.Danu.

'We provide basic food assistance comprising a total 150 packages to the three villages around PT RSK, namely Sennah village, Pangkat village, and Tanjung Harapan village. We hope this assistance can ease the burden on the people as they usher in Eid al-Fitr,' said Rizal.

'We will continue to attend to the needs of the community through our CSR programs. The distribution of basic food packages to the needy people is something that we are proud to do every year. The assistance will be very meaningful, especially for the needy people in these uncertain times. Each package contains five kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar and one bottle of syrup,' Hariadi added.

The Head of Pangkat Village, Hazrul Selamat Rambe, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to PT RSK. According to Mr Hazrul, the assistance would help the community in their Eid al-Fitr celebrations during the pandemic.

'The basic food packages provide some of the much needed necessities for the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Village Head, I am very grateful and appreciate the assistance from PT RSK (Asian Agri). I hope this good relationship will continue, I also wish the company great success and all its employees good health,' said Hazrul.

Asian Agri is a palm oil producer that is part of the Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies. RGE manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations.

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers. Founded in 1979, the company today manages 100,000 hectares of plantation land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri currently works with 30,000 Plasma Scheme smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, and independent smallholders who manage a total 41,000 hectares.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy since 1994 and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri (PT Inti Indosawit Subur) is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) since 2006. More than 86% of its owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of Plasma Scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All its owned plantations and those owned by scheme smallholders ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified since 2014. In 2019, the company also achieved 100% ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certification.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's laboratory at the Center for Research and Development in Tebing Tinggi is accredited by the National Accreditation Committee under the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA).

For further information, please contact:

Lidya Veronica

Media Relations

E-mail: lidya_veronika@asianagri.com